‘Veronica Mars’ Season 4 Surprises With ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Cameo

Veronica Mars Season 4 featured many callbacks to its original run, but the Hulu revival season had a special surprise for Modern Family fans. As Veronica (Kristen Bell) worked on the case of a serial bomber in the city of Neptune, the show got a special visit from a star of the ABC comedy series for a hilarious guest cameo.

Spoilers ahead for Veronica Mars Season 4

After the traumatic second bombing at the beaches of the spring break destination at the end of Episode 4, Veronica and her friends gathered at the local bar for drinks and decompressing from the trauma when Dick Casablancas (Ryan Hansen) sparked a flirty conversation with a spring breaker played by actress Sarah Hyland.

Dick attempted to make Hyland’s character his latest conquest before they were interrupted by a drunken tourist claiming to be Dick’s friend. Hyland’s character rejects both of the men’s advances and walks away, leaving Dick to lick his own wounds after the bombing.

She returns later to speak with Veronica and bar owner Nicole Malloy (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and reports that the drunken man had been trying to put drugs into other women’s drinks at the bar.

After he is kicked out of the bar, the man is not seen again until later in the episode, when he wakes up with a bomb strapped to his neck.

Hyland celebrated her surprise cameo early Saturday, sending a belated birthday wish to Bell and sharing photos from the set of the Hulu series.

“Two things: 1.) Happy Belated Birthday to my size twin [Kristen Bell] [four kissing face emojis] 2.) You should go check out [Veronica Mars] now streaming on [Hulu] …. might see someone familiar [smirk face emoji],” the actress wrote on the caption of the posts.

Fans of the beloved actress took to the comments section to share their excitement after seeing Hyland on the show.

“I was so excited when I saw you!!” one user commented.

“Loved you on Veronica Mars! It’s was an awesome surprise!” another fan wrote.

“Just watched that episode and got really happy when I saw you! [heart shaped eyes emoji] My two favorites working together!” a third user commented.

Hulu surprised fans of the beloved UPN/The CW series Friday when they released the new season of the show one week before its originally announce premiere. The season finds the titular character and her father helping to investigate the person responsible for a series of deadly bombings affecting their hometown, which has become a big spring break destination over the years.

All episodes of Veronica Mars are currently streaming on Hulu.