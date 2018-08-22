‘Veronica Mars’ Revival With Kristen Bell Eyed at Hulu

After 11 years off the air, Veronica Mars could be making its long-awaited return. Variety reports that a revival of the series is currently in the works at Hulu with original series star Kristen Bell to return as the titular detective.

Sources cautioned Variety that the deal is not yet final, and it’s also unknown if any other original series stars aside from Bell would return or what the plot of the show would be. Original series creator Rob Thomas is set to return as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The publication reports that because of Bell’s involvement in the hit NBC comedy The Good Place, the rebooted Veronica Mars project may likely be a limited series consisting of eight to ten episodes.

Both Hulu and Warner Bros. Television, the studio that produced the original series and is reported to produce the reboot, declined to comment to Variety.

Veronica Mars originally ran on UPN (and then The CW) for three seasons and just over 60 episodes between 2004 and 2007, and was also revived with the Kickstarter-funded 2014 movie. Thomas also wrote two Veronica Mars novels, The Thousand-Dollar Tan Line (2014) and Mr. Kiss And Tell (2015).

Bell starred as Veronica who lived in a fictional town of Neptune, California, working for her father Keith, who was once Neptune’s sheriff but who opened his own private detective agency. Veronica would work on cases around Neptune while also trying to solve larger crimes, like the murder of her best friend, Lilly Kane.

Additionally, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Ryan Hansen, Teddy Dunn, Michael Muhney and Tina Majorina starred. Amanda Seyfriend also appeared in multiple episodes as Lilly.

Last fall, Kristen Bell promised during a Facebook Live with Hansen and IndieWire that a Veronica Mars revival “is going to happen.” During the Facebook Live event to promote the YouTube red series Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, he was asked about the future of Veronica Mars. He called Bell on the spot to check on the status of the project.

“Kristen and I both want to figure out some way we could do a six-episode Veronica Mars mystery,” Thomas, who works on The CW’s iZombie, said. “If I were a betting man, I bet that it will happen. I just don’t know when it will be.”

“We are willing to put the effort in — I mean, if I have to do it as Murder She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it,” Bell told IndieWire. “It’s going to happen.”

Bell previously told TVLine in 2016 that Veronica Mars would likely come back as a “miniseries.” At the TV Critics Association Press Tour in January 2017, Thomas agreed that the limited series format would be the best way to bring it back.

“You can’t do two television shows at the same time. So we’d have to do like a miniseries,” Bell told Indiewire.