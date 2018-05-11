‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 4 Guest Stars Revealed

No season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt would be complete without a stacked roster of A-list guest stars. The fourth and final season will be no exception.

According to Variety, Greg Kinnear signed up to play a fictional version of himself, while Saturday Night Live‘s Aidy Bryant will play another willfully ignorant ex-girlfriend of The Reverend (Jon Hamm). SNL veteran Bobby Moynihan will play men’s rights activist Fran Dodd and Busby Philipps will play Sheba Goodman, a heiress hoping to make changes in her life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jon Hamm will reprise his role as The Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne. Amy Sedaris is also coming back as Mimi Kanasis. Mike Calrsen, whose Mikey Politano character dated Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) in season two, will also be back.

Zosia Mamet and Derek Klena will play Sue Thompsteen and DJ Fingablast, respectively, again.

Last week, Netflix announced that season four will be the last season of Kimmy Schmidt. The first six episodes will be available on May 30, with the last seven episodes going up later this year. Netflix also released a Mary Tyler Moore Show-style promo for the new season, which is expected to find Kimmy with a brand new job.

The series stars Ellie Kemper as Kimmy, a hopelessly naive girl who was locked in a bunker by The Reverend, who convinced her and three other women that the world ended. At the start of the series, the “Indiana Mole Women” are rescued and taken to New York for a Today Show interview. Rather than head home, Kimmy decided to start a new life in the Big Apple. She befriends wannabe actor Titus and socialite Jacqueline White (Jane Krakowski). Carol Kane also stars as Kimmy and Titus’ weird landlady Lillian Kasushtupper.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt launched in 2015 and was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. The show was initially planned to air on NBC, but moved to Netflix after the peacock network passed on it. Its first three seasons have been nominated for 16 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Although the series still has not won any Emmys, it became one of Netflix’s early breakout hits with critics and fans. The show also spawned several hilarious viral moments, including “Pinot Noir,” Titus’ parody of Beyonce’s Lemonade and “Boobs In California.”

Kimmy Schmidt is executive produced by Fey, Carlock, Jeff Richmond, Jack Burditt and David Miner. The production companies are Universal TV, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment.