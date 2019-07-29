‘Typewriter’ Fans Plead With Showrunner Sujoy Ghosh for Season 2

Thanks to Netflix‘s international reach, the Indian horror series Typewriter has already found an audience all over the world, and many of its fans are hoping creator Sujoy Ghosh is working on a second season. Considering the first season is only five episodes, fans are already begging for more episodes, although Netflix has not renewed it yet.

Typewriter is centered on three friends hoping to capture a ghost at a house thought to be haunted. A new family and their daughter move into the home, making it tough for the group to balance their schooling and chores with trying to find the ghost before it is too late. It is set in Goa, India and stars Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh and Sameer Kochhar.

With the series’ first season being so short, fans already started asking for a new season after it was released on July 19. Many fans have tweeted directly to Ghosh.

Me waiting for that season 2 announcement: pic.twitter.com/Lzwbf1qIhw — Smarak Chatterjee (@SmarakChatting) July 28, 2019

“So much of mystery is there in last minute of Typewriter. Hoping season 2 is coming, so that we can saw more horror & the truth about what’s happening with Jennie & her husband,” one fan tweeted.

“Typewriter is a very engaging story, told in good space supported by great performances. Would have liked to see more of 1950 back story. Plenty of reasons to look forward for season 2,” another wrote.

“Saw [Netflix India’s] Typewriter. Great job guys. I think this is the first ever Indian horror series that I’ve enjoyed watching. I’m all up for season 2,” another fan wrote.

Another viewer called it “one of the best horror series I’ve seen.”

Typewriter is one of the best horror series I’ve seen. I honestly want to write an essay on it and Gothic literature. Can’t wait for season 2! #typewriter #netflix @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/bQRiUyQ58W — Dany Szelsky (@unveiledpoetry) July 26, 2019

“Typewriter is actually very well crafted horror series. Very nice experience overall. Kids have done more commendable job. Hopefully season 2 will be as good as this. Enjoyed it,” another viewer typed.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Palomi Ghosh, who plays Jenny Fernandes, said she loved working with Ghosh on the series.

“Sujoy is the coolest director to work with. His process is amazing,” the actress said. “He puts an immense amount of trust in his actors. He lets your instincts guide you and from there on, he guides you to where the character should go. So, it is an actor’s dream to work with a person like him. He is so much fun and vibrant. He has a great sense of humour. The set was like a picnic.”

While Typewriter fans anxiously wait for a renewal announcement, horror fans can still be excited for the next edition of The Haunting of Hill House. The Haunting of Bly Manor will be released next year.

