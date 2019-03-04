‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot Casts Seth Rogen for Guest Starring Role

Seth Rogen has joined the growing cast of the Twilight Zone reboot just one month ahead of its premiere.

Rogen is the latest high profile actor to take a role in the classic anthology series, which is coming to CBS All Access on April 1. The show’s official Twitter account made the announcement on on Friday, March 1.

“Enter the fifth dimension with @SethRogen as he will star in an upcoming episode of #TheTwilightZone,” it read.

Enter the fifth dimension with @SethRogen as we he will star in an upcoming episode of #TheTwilightZone. The new @CBSAllAccess Original Series premieres April 1. pic.twitter.com/xuQqEEvuYg — The Twilight Zone (@TheTwilightZone) March 1, 2019



Later in the day, Rogen retweeted a news outlet breaking the story. Like many others who have joined the cast, Rogen was reverent towards the source material, yet he spared some room for a self-deprecating joke in his tweet.

“I’m gonna be on the Twilight Zone, which is one of my favorite shows of all time,” he wrote, “and also I look like I’m attending the premier of a pretty classy porno movie in 1974 in this photo.”

I’m gonna be on the Twilight Zone, which is one of my favorite shows of all time, and also I look like I’m attending the premier of a pretty classy porno movie in 1974 in this photo. //t.co/mh82c07eLX — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 2, 2019



Rogen will be the star of one episode in the reboot series, which tells a self-contained story in each installment. He is listed on the IMDb page for an episode titled “The Wunderkind,” along with John Cho, showrunner Jordan Peele and many others. Rogen’s casting was first teased late last month, when child actor Jacob Tremblay posted a photo with him on Twitter.

“Just a couple of Canadian Good Boys! We got something coming & I think you’re gonna like it,” Tremblay wrote with a shushing emoji.

Just a couple of Canadian Good Boys! We got something coming & I think you’re gonna like it… 🤫✌ pic.twitter.com/us1VbVtYRg — Jacob Tremblay (@JacobTremblay) February 22, 2019



Rogen joins an all-star cast for the reboot, which his helmed by Peele as executive producer, writer and on-screen host. Some of the other big names attached to the show include Kumail Nanjiani of Silicon Valley and The Big Sick, Adam Scott of Parks and Recreation, Steven Yeun of The Walking Dead and Ike Barinholtz of The Mindy Project. All seem to take the remaking of this beloved show very seriously.

“I’m typing this in case these words magically find their way back to a 12 year old me,” Nanjiani tweeted last month. “This is a trailer for The Twilight Zone. I’m in it.”

The show will consist of ten episodes, with Peele appearing as an omnipotent narrator just as original creator Rod Serling did during the series’ original run. The show will be available only on CBS’ streaming service, which also hosts the latest Star Trek series, Discovery, the Good Wife spin-off, The Good Fight, and other exclusive shows.



The Twilight Zone premieres on Monday, April 1 on CBS All Acess.