Netflix’s top 5 TV show list right now is a stacked crop of titles, including a hit sitcom, a returning favorite, WWE’s flagship show and a surprising NBC drama.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Thursday (June 19, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

5. Blindspot

Official Synopsis: “Following the clues hidden in the intricate tattoos of a woman with amnesia, FBI agent Kurt Weller investigates his way into a vast conspiracy.”

4. Sirens

Official Synopsis: “Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish island estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.”

3. Tires

Official Synopsis: “At his father’s auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.”

2. WWE Raw

Official Synopsis: “WWE’s groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every week.”

1. Ginny & Georgia

Official Synopsis: “Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.”