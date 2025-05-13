Recently, Tubi users are loving their reality TV and romance dramas, with three of the streamer’s top five shows fitting into those two genres.

Scroll down to see all five, with descriptions and trailers attached.

5. Power Rangers Ninja Storm

Official Synopsis: “A trio of slackers at the Wind Ninja Academy receive powers that transform them into a force that must protect Blue Bay Harbor from evil twin ninjas.”

4. Jackie Chan Adventures

Official Synopsis: “Follow the adventures of Jackie Chan and his 11-year-old niece as they battle the mysterious Dark Hand organization in a quest for magical talismans.”

3. Queen of the D

Official Synopsis: “A woman tries to balance a marriage, friendships, parenthood, and opening an upscale restaurant while having her hand in Detroit’s dark underworld.”

2. MasterChef Australia

Official Synopsis: “Hopeful home chefs show off their culinary skills in a vicious yet delicious battle for the ultimate title of Australian MasterChef.”

1. Good Witch

Official Synopsis: “Follow the journey of Cassie Nightingale as she navigates running her own business, raising her daughter, and falling in love with the man next door.”