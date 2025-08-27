The free, ad-supported streaming service Tubi has a surprising amount of movies available to watch at no charge.

Read below to see the five movies that Tubi users can’t stop streaming this week.

5. Robots

Official Synopsis: “An animated comedy about a fantasy world populated by mechanical robots who rebel against being sent to a junkyard when they’re no longer needed.”

4. Lethal Weapon 3

Worth pointing out that Lethal Weapon 2 and 4 are also in the streamer’s top 10. Official Synopsis: “Riggs and Murtaugh team up for the third time, to track down a crooked cop who has stolen confiscated weapons from the LAPD to sell to street gangs.”

3. Devil’s Advocate

Official Synopsis: “A Southern lawyer on the rise gets picked by a power attorney in New York who lavishes luxury and decadence upon him for secret demonic purposes.”

2. Meg 2: The Trench

Official Synopsis: “An exploratory dive spirals into chaos when an unethical mining operation threatens their mission and pits them against a merciless predator.”

1. Girls Trip

Official Synopsis: “Four friends, known as the ‘Flossy Posse,’ are in for the adventure of a lifetime when they travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival.”