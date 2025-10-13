Tubi’s TV catalog has given us another weird batch of top titles.

There’s a crime drama, a classic educational series and an emergency responder reality TV show. When everything is free to watch, all kinds of shows can rise to the top.

Continue on to see the Tubi top 3 TV shows list as it currently stands on Monday (Oct. 13, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

3. Cover Up

Official Synopsis: “In a ruthless empire, Serenity fights for power, loyalty, and survival, facing choices that could crown her or cost her everything.”

2. The Magic School Bus

Official Synopsis: “The classic kids’ animated series about an eccentric schoolteacher, Ms. Frizzle, who takes her curious class of students on magical school bus trips!”

1. Nightwatch

Official Synopsis: “Emergency responders risk their lives to keep New Orleans safe, working frantically through the night as they respond to every kind of crisis.”