'TrollsTopia' Stars Ron Funches and Megan Hilty Make Hilarious Admission About the Show's Music (Exclusive)

Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 2 is here, and the series' stars say that the new songs are just as catchy as ever. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Ron Funches and Megan Hilty said that they both still get the franchise's earworms stuck in their heads to this day. With the new episodes dropping on Peacock and Hulu Thursday, they said it would be about the same again.

"They all get stuck in my head, which is such a great indication of how good they are," Hilty, who plays Holly Darlin and a handful of other characters on the series, told PopCulture in a telephone interview. TrollsTopia follows the heels of the 2016 movie Trolls and the 2020 sequel Trolls: World Tour, building out this music-driven world even further for young audiences. The songs are infectious, not just for a Broadway veteran like Hilty but also for a comedian like Funches. Funches has played the character Cooper for five years now and said he still catches himself singing the tunes from the first movie to this day.

"I actually still just get the original songs stuck in my head a lot," Funches shared with PopCulture. "Like, 'Can't Stop the Music' is still in my head all the time, but I usually say it's a positive because I'm like 'oh when I hear that song, that's the reason I'm able to survive!'"

Hilty has a long career on Broadway and has performed in musicals both on stage and on screen. On the other hand, Funches started his career as a stand-up comedian and admitted there was a learning curve to his work on the Trolls franchise. Today, he's thankful he learned to sing and eager to do more.

"You know, I'm just a comedian and actor; I've never really had a background in music, but because of this job, I've worked with people like Justin Timberlake! Now I take singing lessons weekly just because I want to stay ready because I don't know whatever they're going to ask me to do."

Funches' character Cooper is central to the Trolls universe, so he's likely there to stay, but he said that he is now open to taking other singing roles in the future as well. He told us: "Oh, I'd take another one for sure! Hopefully, I'll end up on Broadway, just dancing and singing and really pushing it on all levels. I'm willing to wait. I'll be patient."

The Trolls franchise has been churning out addictive music for half a decade now, and TrollsTopia Season 2 is no exception. Six new episodes of the series are available now on Peacock and Hulu.