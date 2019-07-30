‘Trinkets’ to End With Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix has renewed original series Trinkets for a second and final season. The young adult comedy based on the book by Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith will conclude in 2020 with a 10-episode sophomore run, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sarah Goldfinger (CSI, Charmed) will join the team as showrunner for the second season, replacing Linda Gase.

You had questions, we’ve got answers. The conclusion to the Trinkets story. The final season coming 2020. pic.twitter.com/lhfv4SkvXA — Trinkets (@TrinketsNetflix) July 29, 2019

Although Netflix has not given a reason for the cancellation, sources close to production claimed that the decision was a no brainer, as the second season was already being written as a “natural conclusion” for Trinkets, which is produced by Awesomeness TV. The streaming giant reportedly “wanted to let viewers know upfront that there would not be a third season.”

Still, the decision is coming under fire from fans, who are flooding social media to express their displeasure with the news.

“2 seasons are not enough!!” one fan of the series wrote on Twitter alongside a crying emoji.

“F– you Netflix for giving Trinkets only two seasons. Season two better have more than 10 episodes,” another added.

Set and filmed in Portland, the series debuted on the streaming giant on June 14 of this year after having been picked up by Netflix in October of 2018.

“When three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting, an unlikely friendship forms,” Netflix’s official description for the series reads. “Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand, Deadpool) — the grieving misfit, Moe (Kiana Madeira, The Flash) — the mysterious outsider, and Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell) — the imperfect picture of perfection, will find strength in each other as they negotiate family issues, high school drama and the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.”

Along with Hildebrand, Madeira, and Swindell, the series also stars Odiseas Georgiadis as Noah, Henry Zaga as Luca, Brandon Butler as Brady, Larry Sullivan as Doug, October Moore as Vicky, Larisa Oleynik as Shawn, Joy Bryant as Lori, Linden Ashby as Whit, and Kat Cunning as Sabine.

News of its upcoming end comes after the recent cancellations of Designated Survivor and Tuca & Bertie at Netflix, which followed on the heels of a number of other controversial cancellations by the streaming giant.

Season 1 of Trinkets is available for streaming on Netflix. Season 2 will debut sometime in 2020.