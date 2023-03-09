Tom Jackson, 'Queer Eye' Fan-Favorite, Dead at 63

Tom Jackson, who was featured in the first episode of Queer Eye for Netflix, has died. He was 63. Jackson died after a battle with metastatic adenocarcinoma on March 3, his family said.

Metastatic adenocarcinoma is diagnosed after adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer that begins in glands that line the insides or organs, and spread to other parts of the body, according to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America. It is also known as stage 4 adenocarcinoma. "Metastatic adenocarcinomas most commonly spread to the bones, lungs, liver and/or lymph nodes, but they also may spread to other areas of the body," the Cancer Treatment Centers note.

Jackson was born in Ashland, Kentucky, and lived in Kennesaw, Georgia. He worked for Federal Express for decades before retiring. He then started a new career as a dump truck driver for Taylor Transport in Cartersville, Georgia. His daughter, Katie Phelps, nominated him for Queer Eye and he was chosen as the "hero" for the first episode of Netflix's revival series.

"A highlight of Tom's life was being cast on the Netflix show, "Queer Eye". He enjoyed the notoriety and shared his experience with whoever would listen," Jackson's family wrote in his obituary. They also asked fans to watch the episode and "tell others about it in honor of Tom" in lieu of flowers.

In the episode "You Can't Fix Ugly," the Queer Eye team helped Jackson prepare for a date to a car show. Since he had lupus, the group needed extra help with skincare and picking colors. Jackson's date was a success and he agreed to use the team's advice after they left Georgia. However, Jackson told Antoni Porowski he was still in love with his ex-wife Abby, notes PEOPLE. They remarried in May 2018, but divorced again in September 2019.

"It's with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson," the Queer Eye team wrote on Instagram. "Such incredibly sad news," star Tan France wrote in the comments section. "Rip Tom," Jonathan Van Ness wrote.

Jackson is survived by his daughter Katie, two grandsons, two sisters, and his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. His family also thanked the nursing staff at Kennestone Hospital for contributing to "Tom's treatment and comfort during his final days." A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at On the Borner in Kennesaw on Sunday, March 12.

"We will never forget our beloved Tom. He brought joy, humor, persistence, and love to our family," his family wrote. "He is special to us, and we look forward to seeing him again one day."