Tom Hanks Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix, Draws Glowing Reactions

Tom Hanks may have several high-rated films under his belt, but it is one of his most recent credits that is giving him plenty of reason to celebrate. On Saturday, May 6, the Hanks-starring movie A Man Called Otto made its Netflix debut, the film almost immediately soaring to the top of the Netflix streaming charts and garnering plenty of rave reviews from Netflix subscribers.

Directed by Marc Forster from a screenplay by David Magee and marking the second film adaptation of the 2012 novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman, A Man Called Otto stars Hanks as Otto Anderson, a 63-year-old widower who lives in suburban Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. When a lively young family moves in next door, Otto meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Along with Hanks, the film also stars Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

A Man Called Otto began a limited theatrical release in December 2022 before a wide release in the United States in January 2023, and it was an instant hit. The movie grossed $109 million worldwide on a $50 million budget and was met with generally favorable reviews, currently holding a 69% fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 97% audience score. After making its way to Netflix on May 6, A Man Called Otto jumped to the No. 1 spot on the movies chart just a day later Netflix and has held that spot for several days, currently beating out The Croods (No. 2), Pitch Perfect (No. 3), G.I. Joe: Retaliation (No. 4), and American Gangster (No. 5).