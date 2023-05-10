Tom Hanks Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix, Draws Glowing Reactions
Tom Hanks may have several high-rated films under his belt, but it is one of his most recent credits that is giving him plenty of reason to celebrate. On Saturday, May 6, the Hanks-starring movie A Man Called Otto made its Netflix debut, the film almost immediately soaring to the top of the Netflix streaming charts and garnering plenty of rave reviews from Netflix subscribers.
Directed by Marc Forster from a screenplay by David Magee and marking the second film adaptation of the 2012 novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman, A Man Called Otto stars Hanks as Otto Anderson, a 63-year-old widower who lives in suburban Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. When a lively young family moves in next door, Otto meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Along with Hanks, the film also stars Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.
A Man Called Otto began a limited theatrical release in December 2022 before a wide release in the United States in January 2023, and it was an instant hit. The movie grossed $109 million worldwide on a $50 million budget and was met with generally favorable reviews, currently holding a 69% fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 97% audience score. After making its way to Netflix on May 6, A Man Called Otto jumped to the No. 1 spot on the movies chart just a day later Netflix and has held that spot for several days, currently beating out The Croods (No. 2), Pitch Perfect (No. 3), G.I. Joe: Retaliation (No. 4), and American Gangster (No. 5).
'Excellent movie'
"Excellent movie," tweeted one person. "Made me cry and feel good all at once."
'One of his best roles'
One of his best roles in my opinion— Kelly Korb, BSN, CARN (@kelly_is_jelly) May 10, 2023
"Just watched it twice . Tom Hanks again great," wrote one viewer. "Yes I became emotional. As a viewer you feel you are there with the characters. Wonderful movie."
'We need more movies like this'
“A Man Called Otto” on Netflix had ya boy like this @ the end.. 💯🥲😂 Tom Hanks delivered! pic.twitter.com/cg767h6TDJ— Coach E. ⚽️ (@allstar785) May 8, 2023
"This morning I watched the Tom Hanks movie 'A Man Called Otto' on Netflix," commented somebody else. "What a great feel good, 'get off my lawn' movie. We need more movies like this."
'Best movie I've seen in years'
A Man Called Otto on Netflix is probably the best movie I’ve seen in years.— Chad Chaddington (@ChaddingtonSC) May 7, 2023
"This movie is a 10/10," wrote one person. "Tom Hanks was brilliant. Mariana Trevion stole my heart. Wife and I had to hold back tears the whole time. I love everything about this."
'Only for people in the mood to sob'
Watch “ A Man called Otto” on Netflix and cry just as much as I have been.— EMMA (@emma_belle24) May 7, 2023
"If anyone feels like crying, and I mean really cry..... there is a movie called 'A Man Called Otto' on Netflix," one person recommended the film. "Only for people in the mood to sob."
Left viewers in tears
A man called Otto is on Netflix and no I’m not crying no one is crying. pic.twitter.com/5WAnTxseG7— Telfar Bag Hater (@sugarb3lla) May 6, 2023
"I watched the new Netflix movie called A Man Called Otto and was crying my eyes out," tweeted somebody else. "The movie was so good. Tom Hanks and Mariana Trevino were a duo to watch."
'That movie was everything'
I just finished watching “A man called Otto” on Netflix while I’m at work and I just cried my heart out. That movie was everything, awww my heart 😩🥹— Kay Pinkk ✨ (@__leighsmama) May 8, 2023
"A man called OTTO on Netflix. Feel good. Uplifting. The beauty of human beings. A man finding his purpose again overcomes his grief and pain soften towards the world again.. has a very gentle pace, but it warms you up. Everything about this movie is subtle, underplayed emotions. Just voice infections, sparse dialogues..It needs a very honest portrayal, and Tom Hanks is a master at it," added another person. "Tom Hanks is so damn good. He's a treasure. Good watch."