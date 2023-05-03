Luke Grimes' Netflix Romantic Comedy Movie Reveals First Look

Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes has a new romantic comedy movie coming to Netflix, and the streamer has now revealed a first look at the film. The movie is titled Happiness For Beginners, and it stars Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as "a divorcee who joins a quirky group of strangers" on a big adventure. Grimes plays a man named Jake, who seemingly becomes the new love interest for Kemper's character. The movie will debut on July 27, on Netflix.

Alongside Kemper and Grime, Happiness For Beginners also stars Nico Santos (Superstore), Gus Birney (Shining Vale), Shayvawn Webster (Law and Order), Julia Shiplett (Crashing, High Maintenance), Esteban Benito (The Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge), Aaron Roman Weiner (The Big Door Prize), and Blythe Danner (Will and Grace). "Helen signs up for a wilderness survival course, a year after getting divorced," reads a synopsis of the movie. "She discovers through this experience that sometimes, you have to get really lost in order to find yourself." The movie is directed by Vicky Wight, who also co-wrote the script with Katherine Center.

Ellie Kemper returns to Netflix with Happiness For Beginners, a sweet and uplifting rom-com about a divorcee who joins a quirky group of strangers for the "Adventure of a Lifetime!"



Co-starring Luke Grimes, here's your first look at the July 27th release. pic.twitter.com/3phx2UOIZd — Netflix (@netflix) April 14, 2023

News of Grimes' new movie comes as the future of Yellowstone is up in the air. Earlier this year, Yellowstone Season 5 became the topic of much controversy lately, with a February report indicating that series co-creator Taylor Sheridan can't even finish writing the rest of the episodes. The currently-on-hold Paramount Network show has reportedly been hit with delays that are alleged to be due to series star Kevin Coster not wanting to spend significant amounts of time on filming. This, Puck reports, has led Sheridan to be "furious" over the "Costner drama" because he cannot continue scripting until he knows if the star is "in or out."

Costner has reportedly been in disputes with Yellowstone producers over Season 5 filming, though the actor's lawyer disputed those claims. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively. The official statement came weeks after it was first alleged that Costner was the cause of filming delays on Yellowstone. The show is currently on a Season 5 break and was initially scheduled to return before or by summer 2023. It's not reported that the show may not return until closer to fall 2023.