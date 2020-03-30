‘Tiger King’ Producers Respond to Carole Baskin’s Criticism of Netflix Docu-Series

The producers behind Netflix”s latest binge-worthy documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, are hitting back at Carole Baskin’s criticisms of the series. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times about the hit series, which currently ranks among the most popular shows, co-producers Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode denied using hyperbole or creating “sensational” stories, as Baskin had claimed.

“I would just say we were completely forthright with the characters,” Chaiklin told the outlet. “With any project that goes on for five years, things evolve and change, and we followed it as any good storyteller does. We could have never known when we started this project that it was going to land where it did.”

In a lengthy post shared to her blog, Baskin had claimed that she was approached by producers to participate in something akin to Blackfish, “a documentary that exposed abuse at SeaWorld,” and expressed her disappointment over the fact that what ended up on screen was not that. She also dubbed the series as being “salacious and sensational,” particularly regarding claims around the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis.

Addressing those accusations, Goode echoed Chaiklin’s sentiments, explaining that those working behind the scenes only portrayed what they saw throughout their filming of the documentary.

“Carole talked about her personal life, her childhood, abuse from her first and second husband, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis. She knew that this was not just about … it’s not a Blackfish because of the things she spoke about,” Goode added. “She certainly wasn’t coerced. The other thing I would say about all these people is that there was a lack of intellectual curiosity to really go and understand or even see these animals in the wild. Certainly, Carole really had no interest in seeing an animal in the wild… The lack of education, frankly, was really interesting — how they had built their own little utopias and really were only interested in that world and the rules they had created.”

The streamer itself has not yet responded to Baskin’s claims and Baskin has not responded to Chaiklin and Goode’s response to her accusations.

Baskin is the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Citrus Park, Florida and after years of being Joe Exotic’s enemy, became the subject of the murder-for-hire plot that landed him behind bars. Although the docuseries largely focused on their feud, it also delved into the disappearance of her second husband, who has never been found, and theories that she killed him. Baskin has denied having any involvement.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available for streaming on Netflix.