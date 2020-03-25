‘Tiger King’: Netflix’s Newest True Crime Series Drives Social Media Wild

Netflix recently rolled out its newest true crime series, Tiger King, which documents the world of big cat enthusiasts, and is is driving social media users wild. Focusing mainly on notorious big cat zoo owner Joe Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage), Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness follows the bizarre and nearly-unfathomable story of hatred, betrayal and revenge that led to Exotic’s incarceration, as well as his country music career, and his attempts to run for both president of the United States and governor of Oklahoma.

The show debuted on March 20, and Twitter users have since been going crazy for it. “You know a documentary is absolute insanity when actual footage of an individual getting their entire forearm ripped off by a tiger is the least talked about event that transpired,” one watcher tweeted, referring to a moment when one of Exotic’s employees was mauled by a tiger.

“Anyways I watched all of Tiger King in one day and now I feel like I may have hallucinated it,” someone else joked.

“When the most normal person in the show is the guy who inspired Scarface, you know you got something good. #TigerKing deserves every award possible – Oscar, Emmy, Pulitzer, all of them. Hell go ahead and give them the NBA championship. Just don’t cross Carole,” one other user quipped.

new york’s hottest club is TIGER KING. it has everything: mullets, murder, 187 exotic big cats, trashy roadside zoos, amputees, animal print underwear… gay polygamy, cults, tiger country music…and at the center of it all is the star of the show, a man named “Joe Exotic” pic.twitter.com/OLuIvgwPkb — miss vanjie (@nosnawsyma) March 25, 2020

I’m telling my kids that this was Steve Irwin #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/O0wvU6VTvL — Jacob Quinton (@iAmTheJay_cup) March 25, 2020

With Tiger King, Netflix has reinvented television again. They figured out a way for an entire show to somehow do cocaine. Not the people in the show, though that too, the show itself. The actual show is on cocaine. — Ian Karmel (@IanKarmel) March 25, 2020

All of us after quarantining for months having to dye and cut our own hair. #TigerKing #TigerKingNetflix pic.twitter.com/NXR7nM7C6f — Katie B. White (@katbwhite) March 25, 2020

While I was running today all I could think about was Joe Exotic’s bad ass EMS jacket he put on as soon as one of his workers got hurt! #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/z9fJquswML — Daniel_Emre (@danielemre1) March 25, 2020

I’m about halfway through Tiger King and so far all I know is that every single person who has appeared on screen should be in prison. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) March 25, 2020

#TigerKing is at number 1 for the third day in row. 3 is a magic number pic.twitter.com/ieD9EluClx — Dylan NATIONALIZE MOVIEPASS H-F (@dylan_hf) March 25, 2020

You know what’s crazy? The people in #TigerKing can totally vote. Like in elections and stuff. — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) March 25, 2020

Watching #TigerKing and somehow the woman who wants to be a yoga animal trainer is by far the most normal person. Barbara, I hope you’re living your best life right now. pic.twitter.com/cMP3eUsjm2 — mckenna (@kenna_jm) March 25, 2020

Finished “The Tiger King.” Everyone in it is insane. Just when you think you’ve found the most insane, someone new arrives. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 25, 2020

telling my kids this was Toby Keith #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/QGsVwGsS5z — savanna (@sav_stamps) March 25, 2020

Joe Exotic called this man a walking Chucky Doll 💀 #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/lzOr1rI2xA — Saint Rick (@RickyScottNYC) March 25, 2020

Carol got a lot of nerve to be acting all high and mighty like she ain’t doing the same shit Joe was doing….also she killed her fucking husband and fed him to tigers idc idc ! #TigerKingNetflix #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/Y0mcsd1l9U — ~Alexandria~ (@DOPECHICKBEATS) March 25, 2020

Joe Exotic will go down as the man who singlehandedly helped us get through COVID-19 #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/siwJtsI7Bm — benji with the good hair (@sevenbenjisins) March 25, 2020

Bro said “worst experience of my life” and hit that pen hard af stressin 😭😭😭😭😭💀💀💀 #tigerking pic.twitter.com/7zocgkYAKZ — Eddie 🍝 (@eddiespageddiee) March 25, 2020

Why does Doc Antle look like Penn and Teller had a baby??? #TigerKing #Netflix pic.twitter.com/z9pwBgyQPj — Joshua Crowder (@Thea_Joshua) March 25, 2020

I am SHOCKED that it took until the last 15 minutes of the entire show for them to play Eye of the Tiger. But they did it. And it was glorious. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/B0SGnGp4v4 — Woodrow Hardy (@WoodrowHardy3) March 25, 2020

If #TigerKing were a movie, these three MUST be in it! Somebody needs to do it! 😂



Danny McBride as Joe Exotic

Melissa McCarthy as Carole

Will Ferrell as Doc Antel pic.twitter.com/3uV2qob0BW — Josh Stump (@JoshStump) March 25, 2020