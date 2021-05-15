'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

✖

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness star Joe Exotic shared some major news about his health on Friday. The Netflix personality wrote on Twitter that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. In light of his diagnosis, he is seeking a pardon from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Exotic, whose name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is currently in prison on charges related to animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder against his rival Carole Baskin. According to the Daily Mail, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Exotic began his Twitter thread by sharing that he received word from his attorney about his cancer diagnosis. He wrote that his "PSA count" came back high for prostate cancer and that the prison has subsequently approved testing to figure out exactly what stage he would be diagnosed with. The Tiger King star continued, "My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat."

Exotic wrote that he is not sharing these details in order to receive "pity." But, he is hoping that by sharing his diagnosis, it would bring him one step closer to receiving a pardon from Biden. The Tiger King personality continued to write that he was working with his attorney in order to potentially obtain a pardon from Biden. He wants the president, along with Harris and the Attorney General, Merrick Garland, to "listen to the evidence" that he and his legal team are reportedly gathering.

Exotic wants the president and the legal department to hear evidence that would reportedly showcase how "it’s not just city cops out of control with corruption, but his very own Department of Justice and make this right and sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food." He ended his Twitter thread by sending his love to his followers, writing, "Thank you for all the love and support."