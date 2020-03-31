‘Tiger King’ Fans Sound off After Jeff Lowe Speaks out on Netflix Series

Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is currently one of the most popular programs on the streaming service. Following the release of the docuseries, Jeff Lowe, who was featured in the series as the successor to Joe Exotic‘s zoo, Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, has spoken out with his thoughts on how the wild story played out. Lowe did not hold back his thoughts on the Netflix series. In turn, fans of the show were also not afraid to speak out on what Lowe had to say.

“Lauren and I just finished watching the Tiger King. Overall, we think they did a good job,” Lowe wrote about the Netflix series in a now-deleted post on the zoo’s Facebook page. “A little sensationalism here and there, but for the most part it was a decent Readers Digest version, telling the story of a sick, twisted animal abuser. Joe Exotic. When i agreed to be involved in this docuseries I was slightly concerned that by Son’s Of Anarchy lifestyle might be too much for the average person to handle. I make no apologies for living my life to the fullest extent. Bu those concerns completely vanished when I saw the segment on Doc Antle, Joe’s Messiah and role model. Even I was like, [what the f—]?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I will always believe that our biggest contribution to the animal kingdom was helping the feds take down monsters like Joe Exotic and Tim Stark,” Lowe continued. “No zoo we ever build will have the positive impact of taking out the nation’s largest tiger cub traffickers. Thank you all for your continued support. Lauren and I are forging on, everyday to complete a new facility that can provide out animals with more space, far away from ‘The Curse of Joe Exotic.’” Lowe’s comments certainly serve as a bold statement on the already bold Netflix series. And, in response to those comments, fans expressed their thoughts, as well.

Not In Agreement

There were plenty of Tiger King fans who weren’t exactly on the same page as Lowe. As one fan even wrote on Facebook, they felt as though Lowe “is the monster,” and added, “free Joe Exotic.”

“Look In The Mirror”

Yet another fan took issue with Lowe’s statements, saying that he is not innocent in this whole bizarre Tiger King story.

“Dude…look in the mirror….you were just asmuch a monster taking his zoo and being a player in the plan to hire a hit on the Lion rescue lady..(Carol),” they wrote.

Pot Meet Kettle

Another Tiger King fan thought that Lowe’s comments could be used to describe himself, writing, “That’s the pot calling the kettle black!”

Not A Lowe Fan

Many commenters were of the “Free Joe Exotic” persuasion, with one writing that Lowe should be the one in jail instead of Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

“He should be in jail instead of joe !!” they wrote. “Never trusted him, he stole the whole place from joe exotic then set him up. So effed up.”

The Last Straw

“Now he’s talking trash about Tim Stark? Wow !” another Tiger King fan commented about Lowe’s recent statements about the show and its cast of characters. “Jeff Lowe needs to go to jail !!”

“Shady”

One fan responded to Lowe’s recent Facebook by writing simply that he was “shady as f—…no doubt about it.” Judging by the responses from other Tiger King fans, there are many others who are on the same page.

A Wild Ride

While many others were focused on what Lowe had to say recently, others couldn’t help but comment on the events seen in the Netflix docuseries. As one fan put it, “They all should be in jail.”