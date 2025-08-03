This Taylor Sheridan Show Racked Up More Than 11 Million Views on Netflix in 2025 So Far

International audiences can’t seem to get enough of the Yellowstone universe.

Prequel spinoff series 1883 is one of Netflix’s most popular shows, even despite the fact that it’s unavailable on the streamer in most of North America.

In Netflix’s bi-annual viewership report, the streaming service released a list of its most-watched shows by hours and views.

1883 was high up on the list, with 104,200,000 hours watched and 11,100,000 views. That leaves it just outside of Netflix’s global top 100 for the year—and, shockingly, ahead of other immensely popular Netflix series, like the most recent seasons of You and Stranger Things.

In most of North America and various other countries, Paramount+ is the home of Yellowstone and its extended universe. But in countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, and the Netherlands, and more, Netflix is the only place to find it.

It’s a testament to the series’ popularity, then, that 1883 is so high on Netflix’s charts despite not being watchable in places like the U.S.

1883 follows the Dutton family after the Civil War as they establish what would later become Yellowstone Ranch. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett star.

There is only one season of 1883, as series creator Sheridan intended for the series to be a “10-hour movie with an ending.” It was succeeded by fellow prequel series 1923, which stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. In 1923, Ford plays the older brother of McGraw’s 1883 character.

Every Yellowstone series is currently streaming on Paramount+ or Netflix, depending on where you live.