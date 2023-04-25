'The Witcher' Season 3 Gets Premiere Date on Netflix

The Witcher Season 3 premieres on Thursday, June 29 on Netflix. The streamer announced the highly-anticipated return date on Tuesday along with a new teaser. Fans are excited, though many are still mourning the impending departure of star Henry Cavill.

Netflix released a 1-minute teaser for The Witcher Season 3 on Tuesday, along with the plans for the big premiere. The video shows Geralt (Cavill) drinking one of his magical potions as he stalks into a rough-cut stone hallway and draws his sword. He says: "Now, for the first time, I understand real fear." It then shows a handful of action shots featuring Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), with all three of them calling out for each other. We even glimpse a few new monsters in the brief clip.

More importantly, we learn when we'll get to see the season for ourselves. Apparently, Netflix is releasing this season in two separate "Parts" – or in this case, "Volumes," as it has begun doing with other original series. The first Volume will premiere on Thursday, June 29 while the second will come on Thursday, July 27.

The Witcher is one of the most popular Netflix original series out there right now, yet fans have had mixed feelings about every big announcement since October when they learned that Cavill is leaving the series. He and Netflix announced that he will not return for Season 4, and that Geralt will be played instead by Liam Hemsworth. Aside from the massive change, some fans dislike this news because they believed that Cavill was a huge fan of the series and was ensuring that it stuck close to the source material.

That sentiment filled the comments under Tuesday's teaser along with other posts about the news. Many joked that this was the last series of the show or swore that they would not watch anything after Cavill was recast. Others speculated that Cavill might change his mind and return to The Witcher now that his place in the DC Comics adaptation franchise is less certain.

So far, Netflix is taking this promotion one step at a time and avoiding any mention of Cavill's impending departure. The Witcher Season 3 premieres on Thursday, June 29 on Netflix. The Witcher Saga novels by Andrzej Sapkowski are available in English in print, digital and audiobook formats.