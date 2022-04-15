'The Witcher' Season 3 Adds 4 New Cast Members to Netflix Fantasy Drama

✖

The Witcher Season 3 will have four new stars joining Henry Cavill. Robbie Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner, and Christelle Elwin will have major roles in the upcoming new episodes of the fantasy drama. The series is based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Amell will star as Gallatin, a born fighter who leads a Scoia-tael guerrilla army fighting for Nilfgaard, reports Deadline. Gallatin is not afraid to tell the truth, but his fierce loyalty will put him in conflict with Francesca (Mecia Simson). Amell stars in The Flash as Ronnie Raymond/Death Storm, and Upload as Nathan Brown.

Zhang was cast as Milva, who was adopted by the Brokilon Forest dryads. She is a talented hunter with perfect archery and survival skills. Zhang made her Hollywood debut as Xialing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and will reprise the part in an upcoming sequel.

Skinner's character is Prince Radovid, a royal playboy and the younger brother of King Vizimir (Ed Birch). He is suddenly inside Redanian Intelligence and his political skills surprise even himself. He treats everything as a game until his situation turns serious. Skinner recently played Harry in Fleabag and Willis in The Windsors. Skinner starred as Young Harry in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Elwin will play Mistle, a member of a gang of teenagers called The Rats. They steal from the rich but rarely give to the poor. She is seeking revenge until a chance meeting changes the direction of her life. Elwin appeared in Half Bad. "So excited to be a part of the Witcher family. Thank you," Elwin wrote on Instagram when sharing the news.

Season 3 will find Geralt (Cavill) taking Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allan) into hiding while everyone else on the Continent is searching for her. Geralt, who wants to protect his reunited family, and Ciri are led to the Aretuza fortress, where Yennifer (Anya Chalotra) wants to learn more about Ciri's powers. The journey is not easy, though, as they find themselves in a web of political corruption and dark magic.

The Witcher features a huge ensemble cast alongside Cavill, Allan, and Charlotra. Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Therica Wilson-Read, Cassie Clare, Mecia Simson, Graham McTavish, Bart Edwards, Simon Callow, Liz Carr, Ed Birch, and Kaine Zajaz are all expected to come back.

The Witcher debuted on Netflix in December 2019, with Season 2 following in December 2021. Season 1 was based on the novels The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, while Season 2 includes elements of The Last Wish, Blood of Elves, and the beginning of Time of Contempt. Sapkowski's The Witcher series includes eight novels for series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to draw from. The prequel series Blood Origin will be released later this year, while the animated film Nightmare of the Wolf was released in August 2021.