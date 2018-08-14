‘The Romanoffs’ New Trailer Introduces All-Star Cast for Matthew Weiner’s Amazon Series

In the latest teaser for Amazon Prime Video’s new anthology series The Romanoffs, anybody could be a descendant of the tragically infamous Russian royal family.

The new series, which comes from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, features eight separate stories about people who believe they are direct descendants of the titular royal family.

Set in seven countries around the globe, The Romanoffs was shot on location in Europe, the Americas, and the Far East, Deadline reports. Each story introduces a new location and a new cast of characters who believe they are a Romanoff.

Weiner serves as creator, writer, director and executive producer of the series, which reunites him with some Mad Men fan-favorites such as Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Jay R. Ferguson and Cara Buono.

The first episode, titled “The Violet Hour,” stars Martha Keller, Aaron Eckhart, Ines Melab and Louise Bourgoin. The second episode, “The Royal We,” stars Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishe, Janet Montgomery and Noah Wyle. Both episodes will premiere on Friday, Oct. 12, with subsequent hours made available for streaming weekly.

The ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Isabelle Huppert, Diane Lane, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Andrew Rannells, Mike Doyle, JJ Field, Paul Reiser, Kathryn Hahn, Ben Mies, Mary Kay Place, Griffin Dunne, Ron Livingston, Jon Tenney, Clea DuVall, Radha Mitchell, Hugh Skinner, Juan Pablo Castañeda, Emily Rudd, Adèle Anderson, Annet Mahendru, Hera Hilmar , Michael O’Neill and David Sutcliffe.

The series has been in the works for almost two years with Amazon beating out other networks and streaming services for the rights to the show and handing Weiner a reported budget of $70 million.

Prior to Mad Men, Weiner wrote and produced the iconic TV series The Sopranos for HBO.

The Romanoffs nearly never got off the ground in the first place, as it was originally co-produced by The Weinstein Co. and after the studio’s ex-head Harvey Weinstein was alleged to have committed serious sexual assault and harassment Amazon severed ties with the production company.

The show’s remaining producers were able to work things out with Amazon, however, and production moved forward without The Weinstein Co. being involved. Semi Chellas serves as executive producer and writer with Kriss Turner Towner, Blake McCormick and Kathy Ciric on board as co-executive producers. Andre Jacquemetton and Maria Jacquemetton are consulting producers/writers.