'The Right Stuff' TV Show Among Upcoming Disney+ Removals

In an effort to cut down costs, Disney is removing a bunch of content from Disney+ that unfortunately includes originals, with one of those being single-season drama The Right Stuff, Deadline reports. Based on the bestseller of the same name by Tom Wolfe, the series sees seven of the military's best test pilots get selected by NASA to become astronauts. Called the Mercury Seven, the series follows their extraordinary achievements in space and their experiences, but unfortunately, not even their achievements made them safe from the Disney+ purge.

The Right Stuff, among many other series and films, is scheduled to leave Disney+ today, May 26. Though, as of the time of this writing, it is still up there, meaning that either it will happen later in the day or Disney miraculously changed their minds. If and when it does happen, there is no telling if the series will come back to the streamer in the future or find a new home elsewhere. Disney+ did cancel the series in April 2021, so it's not like there are new episodes in development, which makes the series a low priority, even if fans still want it around, all thanks to budget cuts.

Disney is just the latest media giant to remove content due to costs. Warner Bros. Discovery has been removing content from Max, with AMC and Showtime also doing the same thing. Hulu, along with Disney, will be removing titles at the same time that will not only include originals but some Freeform series as well. Along with The Right Stuff, fans can also expect to see The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Diary of a Future President, The Mysterious Benedict Society, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and more to leave the Disney+ library for who knows how long.

As of now, there doesn't seem to be any more titles that will be leaving other than the ones listed will be removed, but it's always possible Disney+ could remove more in the future. Hopefully, it doesn't come to that because what they're already removing is tough enough. Of course, there's always the possibility that these titles will be added again later on, but fans will just have to say their goodbyes until they get to be reunited with them, at least if they get to be reunited with them.