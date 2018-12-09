When Will ‘The Ranch’ Part 7 Be Released?

The Ranch fans have been binge-watching away on Part 6 of the beloved Netflix season, but now that Part 6 is out in the world, when can we expect Part 7?

Netflix has not announced an official release date for the first part of the upcoming fourth season of the fan-favorite comedy series, but the season has already been renewed.

The fourth season will consist of 20 episodes, divided into Parts 7 and 8 much like the previous seasons of the series.

Original cast members Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott and Elisha Cuthbert are set to return for the new season, joined by Dax Shepard who was added to the cast following Danny Masterson’s firing and introduced on the recently released sixth part of the series.

Fans can expect the release of Part 7 to mirror the release of past The Ranch episode releases. Part 1 was released on April 1, 2016; and part 2 followed Oct. 7, 2016.

Part 3 was released on June 16, 2017, and part 4 was released on Dec. 15, 2017, with approximately a six-month gap.

Part 5 came out on June 15, followed by Part 6, the latest set of episodes on Friday, Dec. 7. Following that trend we could likely expect the show to return sometime in June for its seventh part.

During the latest batch of episodes, The Ranch revealed the death of Masterson’s Rooster Bennett in a tragic accident which followed a tense cliffhanger that left his exit from the show as an open ending.

After Rooster’s mysterious disappearance following the threat from ex-con Nick (Josh Burrow), Colt (Ashton Kutcher) made it his mission to find his brother. After a stressful few episodes, police investigated and found his brother had taken a curve too fast on his bike and fallen off a cliff.

Rooster’s body is never found, but the Bennett family decide to assume to the worst and mourn Rooster after police officially say he is presumed dead. Colt spends a lot of time theorizing and in denial about his brothers death, which could mean a twist down the road.

For now, however, the series introduced Luke Mathews (Dax Shepard) to fill the hole left by Masterson’s exit. Shepard will reportedly recur in season 4 as he has a series commitment to new Fox pilot Bless This Mess.

The Ranch follows Colt’s return home in Colorado after a brief and failed semi-professional football career to run the family ranching business with his father Beau (Sam Elliott).

The first three seasons of The Ranch are currently available to stream on Netflix.