‘The Ranch’ References ‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘NCIS’ in Part 6 Jokes

Netflix’s The Ranch mentioned two of CBS’ biggest shows during one of its Part 6 episodes.

Spoilers ahead for The Ranch Part 6.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Ranch, which depicts the comedic life of a rural ranching family in Colorado, loves to reference popular culture, and CBS dramas NCIS and Blue Bloods were the latest shows to get a shoutout.

Both mentions came in Episode 4 of Part 6, entitled “Changes Comin’ on.” The NCIS mention comes first through a conversation between Colt Bennett (Ashton Kutcher) and his wife Abby (Elisha Cuthbert). Abby is a disappointed that Colt is not carrying his weight when it comes to preparing for their upcoming baby. Colt is quick to note the sacrifices he is making, including missing out on his favorite show.

“The night I told you I was pregnant, you told me you were gonna build the crib and all the baby furniture. And here were are, 8 months later and the list keeps getting longer and nothing’s getting done,” Abby says.

“I’m sorry, I’ve a been a little bit busy,” Colt says. “I’m out building a house, and running a ranch I’ve got to get the cattle to market, and don’t even ask me what happened in the last four NCISes ’cause I’ve got not no f—ing idea.”

Abby hits back, saying, “Oh, I’m sorry you’re missing all your TV shows. I’m growing a person!”

The Blue Bloods reference comes in a less hostile situation. Towards the end of the episode, patriarch Beau Bennett (Sam Elliott) and matriarch Maggie (Debra Winger) are discussing a deal proposed by a third party to make Beau’s year of ranching easier. He is hesitant, but Maggie reminds him that he was also unsure about the Tom Selleck-starring CBS drama.

“Why should I take it (the deal)?” beau says. “In 50 years I’ve never let someone else take over my cattle.”

“You should at least consider the deal,” Maggie says. “The first time you saw Blue Bloods you said, what’s Magnum P.I. doing dressed up as a cop. And now, no one’s allowed to talk to you from 10 to 11 on Fridays.”

Beau was not moved by the argument, saying, “The day that I stop ranching will probably be the day that I die.”

Part 6 of The Ranch is now streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix.