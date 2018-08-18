‘The Ranch’ Part 5: How Colt and Abby’s Wedding Happens

The Ranch part 5 finally gave fans a event they have wanted for years: the wedding of Colt Bennett (Ashton Kutcher) and Abby Phillips (Elisha Cuthbert).

The couple originally where going to tie the knot in a normal ceremony, but things did not go as planned (by a longshot).

Abby became pregnant and wanted tocall off the wedding the child was born. She marked her decision up to her desire to look good in a wedding dress. She also wanted to drink and dance at the wedding reception.

However, the couple has a spur of the moment decision to legally wed at the country court house right away, in order to prevent their baby from being born out of wedlock. They then intend to hold a normal wedding ceremony later on.

Tragedy then strikes the morning of the wedding when a wildfire breaks out and forces an evacuation of the entire town.

After being separated during their trek to safety, the couple later reunites and begin to reminisce about their relationship and sharing regrets how they had not already married. This conversation apparently inspired Colt, as he surprises Abby with a spur of the moment wedding ceremony.

He blindfolds her and takes her to the high school football field, where their families, friends and other townspeople are waiting to watch the ceremony.

“I don’t want to live another day in my life without you being my wife,” Colt says. “I love you, Abby. I know sometimes it seems like this whole world is against us, but as long as we’re together, we’ll make it through anything. We’re a team, and our team is greater than some of the parts”

Abby then takes a dig at Colt misusing the phrase “sum of its parts,” but he is not deterred.

“The only thing that’s stopping us from getting married right now is you saying ‘No,” he says.

Abby quickly agrees to wed, saying no universal setbacks will stop their union.

“Tonight the universe is not against us,” Abby says. “Tonight the universe is our b—.”

Abby’s parents then come to their side and give their approval, despite prior reservations.

“Seeing your child look this happy, there’s no greater feeling in the world,” her father Chuck, played by Jim Beaver says.

Then then head up the altar where Colt’s unexpectedly ordained mother Maggie (Debra Winger) is waiting to conduct the ceremony. Colt’s father Bo (Sam Elliott) and brother Rooster, played by Danny Masterson, are there as well to say a few words.

“That woman right there is the best friend you’ll ever have,” Bo tells Colt. “Make sure she always knows how grateful you are to have her in your life.”

Rooster adds, “Well Abby, I’ve seen Colt without you and I’ve seen Colt with you, and it ain’t even close. And if my baby brother is about to make the biggest mistake a man can make in his life, I’m glad it’s with you.”

The couple then exchanges vows and rings and are officially husband and wife, with the crowd shooting off guns in celebration.

All episodes of The Ranch are currently streaming on Netflix.

