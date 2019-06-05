‘The Ranch’: Netflix Says ‘Greener Pastures Await’ After Ending Series

Netflix is promising good times ahead for The Ranch fans after the announcement the series is coming to an end.

The streaming giant’s official Twitter account commented on the news the show is ending after its fourth and final season. Quoting Ashton Kutcher’s announcement on the show, the Netflix show sent a positive message writing: “Greener pastures” would come in the show’s final 20 episodes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show also addressed the show ending on Instagram, posting a photo of show stars Kutcher, Dax Shepard, Sam Elliott and Elisha Cuthbert.

“After a great run, we’re closing the barn doors on The Ranch… but not just yet,” The show’s official Instagram page announced Tuesday. “We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. There are still good times to be had! More details soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) on Jun 4, 2019 at 12:47pm PDT

Fans of the show were quick to reject the show’s announcement, sharing their sadness in the comments section of the post.

“Bad mistake if the was a Netflix decision. If it was the actors, then there is not much we can do if they want to Pursue other endeavors,” one fan commented.

“t was good while it lasted,” another fan wrote.

“Wtf?!? Bye Netflix!” another user wrote.

Cuthbert was the first cast member to share the news of the show ending in 2020. She shared the news on Instagram, writing: “One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close,” Cuthbert wrote alongside a photo of the cast. “over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU! We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on #Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020.”

“I’m so grateful for all my time spent with these incredible actors and crew and I’m so thankful for all the awesome fans of the show! We hope y’all get a kick out of the last 20!”

Shepard joined the show in Part 6 after the firing of series star Danny Masterson due to sexual harassment allegations. The series also stars Debra Winger, who was not pictured on the cast photo of the announcement.

The series started in 2016 and revolves around failed football tar Colt (Kutcher) coming back to his hometown in Colorado to help run the family ranching business alongside his father (Elliott).

The first three seasons of The Ranch are currently available to stream on Netflix.