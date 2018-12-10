'The Ranch’ Star Debra Winger Sends Love to Danny Masterson Following Part 6 Release

Although Danny Masterson is no longer on The Ranch, the actor posted a gracious message on his Instagram page to mark the release of Part 6. The message earned a supportive message from his former co-star, Debra Winger.

"The Rooster may be MIA, but [The Ranch] is back and it's incredible," Masterson wrote, referring to the character he played. "Please support this great show we spent years putting together. The cast is beyond incredible. The writers were given the ultimate worse case scenario and instead of throwing in the towel, they worked longer hours to create new heartbreaking and hysterical story lines."

The former That '70s Show star called The Ranch crew his "family," adding, "They work 10-14-hour shoot days to make you smile in 30-minute increments. Support them. Support comedy. Support art. Support the Iron River range and the Bennett family. Much love y'all. DM."

(Photo: Instagram/Danny Masterson)

Winger responded to the message by posting a kissing-face emoji and tagging Masterson to make sure he did not miss it.

The Terms of Endearment star was not the only actor to post a supportive comment on Masterson's post. Westworld actor Jonathan Tucker called Masterson a "class act," while Accidentally on Purpose's Jon Foster shared a raised-hand emoji.

"You're a good man, Charlie Brown. Hard to watch without you but I will because of what you've just said," singer Ruby Amanfu wrote. "Thanks for the reminders. I'll support."

The Ranch Part 6 revealed how Masterson's Rooster character was written off the show. While Masterson does not appear on the show at all, his character is referenced throughout the new episodes.

Masterson was fired in December 2017 due to multiple allegations of sexual assault against him. The criminal investigation against Masterson, and he has never been charged. One of the women accusing Masterson of rape told The Daily Beast she reported him to Church of Scientology officials, but they did not seriously consider the report.

After Netflix fired him, Masterson issued a statement, denying the allegations against him.

"I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix's decision to write my character off of The Ranch," Masterson wrote. "From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all."

Masterson was later replaced by a new character played by Dax Shepard.

The Ranch also stars Masterson's former '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott and Elisha Cuthbert.

All episodes of The Ranch are available to stream on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Greg Gayne/Netflix