‘The Ranch’: Danny Masterson Spotted in Part 5 Trailer

Netflix has been rolling out promotions for part 5 of The Ranch, but Danny Masterson has been noticeably absent from materials. However, there is one shot of Masterson that most missed.

In the trailer for part 5, which was shared earlier in June, Masterson can be seen in one shot. It is a wide-shot of many characters, but the disgraced actor’s character, Rooster Bennett, is one of them.

As shown in the below still, Rooster is shown next to his father, Bo Bennett (Sam Elliott), on the right side of the photo.

The scene itself appears to be a wedding scene between Rooster’s brother Colt Bennett (Ashton Kutcher) and his fiancée Abby Phillips (Elisha Cuthbert). Abby’s parents, Janice (Debra Jo Rupp) and Chuck (Jim Beaver) Phillips, are shown on the left side of the frame, with Bennett matriarch, Maggie Bennett (Debra Winger), possibly performing the ceremony.

The wedding is on a football field as various townsfolk gather around.

The shot of Rooster and company appears at 1 minute, 27 seconds into the trailer.

This is the only look of Rooster in part 5 so far. While he is expected to still play a main role in the episodes, Netflix is presumably downplaying his involvement.

Masterson was fired from the Netflix series at the conclusion of part 5’s production due to numerous sexual assault allegations levied against him. He will not return for part 6.

“After discussing with the producers, we’ve decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch,” Netflix said in a statement. “Yesterday was his last day of work, and we’ll make new episodes in 2018 without him.”

Masterson, who is also known for his role as Hyde on That ’70s Show, later issued a statement lashing out against Netflix and the allegations in question.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” Masterson told the Huffington Post. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Part 5 of The Ranch will be released on Friday via Netflix. All part episodes of the show are also available on the service.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Greg Gayne