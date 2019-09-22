‘The Ranch’ Character Reveals Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnosis in Part 7

The Ranch had arguably its heaviest season of drama yet, and that included a major character revealing they are suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. The heartbreaking reveal is one of the biggest beats of Part 7 (the first half of Season 4), and threatens to undermine one of the Netflix sitcom’s beloved couples.

Spoilers ahead for The Ranch Part 7.

Early in the new batch of episodes, Beau Bennett (Sam Elliott) decides to solidify his love for girlfriend Joanne (Kathy Baker) by popping the question. However, Joanne turns down the proposal in a peculiar fashion, saying that she thinks they’re rushing things. However, something is definitely not right about the situation.

Joanne leaves the ranch and stays in a motel overnight but returns the next morning, where she is confronted by Beau.

“I’m sorry if I was rushing things,” he says. “We don’t have to get married.”

However, Joanne then breaks the terrible news about why she really turned down his proposal: She has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“There’s something I’ve been trying to figure out how to tell you. And when you asked me to marry you, you just caught me by surprise,” Joanne says. “I went to the doctor a few weeks back and they did a bunch of tests. I’m in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.”

“Oh, Jesus. I’m so sorry,” Beau replies, holding back tears. “Are they sure? Maybe we can go to somebody else. I forget stuff all the time. The other day I was in there, I spent 20 minutes looking for my glasses before I realized I don’t wear any f—ing glasses.”

Despite Beau’s optimism, Joanne is less so. She reveals a frightening incident that recently occurred to her, one that proves that the disease is already corrupting her brain.

“Honestly, I wasn’t that surprised when they told me,” she said. “One day I went for my usual walk around the lake and all of the sudden I looked around and I had no idea where I was. It was terrifying. I was in a place I’d been a thousand times before, nothing looked familiar. It was…it was like I was a stranger in my own life.”

When Beau asks why she didn’t tell him about the lake incident, she replies, “What was I gonna say? I got lost walking around the lake? It’s embarrassing; it’s a f—ing circle!”

Beau still tries to cheer her up, saying “Like you said, it’s early. No telling what they’ll come up with to treat it.”

Joanne replies, “Thanks, but the reality is, at some point, my little granddaughter is gonna give me a hug and I’m not gonna know who she is.”

Beau insists the pair will “get through it together,” but Joanne has another plan. She intends to leave Colorado to live with her daughter in Arizona. This way, she won’t burden Beau.

“I don’t want you taking care of me,” she says. “I want you to remember me like I am.”

Joanne does go to Arizona, but beau follows hers and convinces her to stay with him. Once they’re back in Colorado, Joanna proposes to Beau, and they soon tie the knot in a ceremony at the Bennett’s home.

During the vows, Joanne jokingly remarks, “If it’s a mistake, I’ll forget about it pretty soon.”

All episodes of The Ranch are currently streaming on Netflix. Part 8 is expected to premiere some time in 2020.

