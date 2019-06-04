‘The Ranch’ Ending at Netflix, Will Air Final 20 Episodes Through 2020

Netflix is saying goodbye to its comedy series, The Ranch.

The streaming service reportedly will end the Ashton Kutcher-led comedy show after 20 episodes, as first shared by show star Elisha Cuthbert in a touching Instagram post. A representative for Netflix later clarified the show is not canceled, but will wrap up at the end of its fourht season.

“One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close,” Cuthbert wrote alongside a photo of the cast. “over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU! We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on #Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020.”

“I’m so grateful for all my time spent with these incredible actors and crew and I’m so thankful for all the awesome fans of the show! We hope y’all get a kick out of the last 20!”

Kutcher also broke the news on the end of the series Tuesday on Twitter, sharing the same photo shared by Cuthbert.

“@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned!” He wrote on Twitter.

The Ranch debuted in 2016 on the streaming giant and stars Ashton Kutcher, Dax Shepard, Debra Winger, Cuthbert and Sam Elliott. Danny Masterson also starred in the beginning of the show as Rooster but was later fired from the show due to sexual assault allegations.

Masterson denied the five sexual assault allegations against him last year.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” the actor previously said. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

The news comes just a few months before the show was renewed for Season 4, consisting of the show’s final 20 episodes, which will be divided into Part 7 and Part 8. It has not been revealed when exactly Part 7 will premiere, though Cuthbert revealed it would be before the end of 2019.

Part 6 resolved the cliffhanger of Rooster leaving the farm after being threatened by an ex-con, revealing he had run his motorcycle over a cliff and died (even though his body was not found). Many fans did not find this as a proper ending for a character they didn’t want to leave the show in the first place.

The Ranch follows Colt’s (Kutcher) return home in Colorado after a brief and failed semi-professional football career to run the family ranching business with his father.

The first three seasons of The Ranch are currently available to stream on Netflix.