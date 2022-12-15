'The Mosquito Coast': Justin Theroux Has Tense 'Bully' Showdown in Exclusive Clip for Apple TV+ Drama

The Mosquito Coast has just a handful of episodes left in Season 2, and in an exclusive clip from Friday's episode, fans are teased by a tense showdown. In the clip, seen above, Justin Theroux's Allie Fox has a heated face-to-face moment with his daughter, Dina (Logan Polish), after she tells him she wants to leave. After Allie delivers a brutal verbal lashing, insinuating she wants to abandon the family, Dina accuses him of being a "bully" and storms off.

Based on the best-selling novel by Paul Theroux, "The Mosquito Coast follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels and hitmen. In season two, after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between a local drug lord and his family. At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family's future. The outcome of which will either unite the family or tear it apart forever."

Following the Season 1 finale of The Mosquito Coast, Theroux spoke with Indie Wire and offered some thoughts on the characters. "It's one of the things I love about the story," he said. "His son probably wants to be his dad so badly, and probably will never be his dad. His daughter wants nothing to do with him, and at times absolutely reviles him, but is probably the most like him. I always thought of that moment as handing her the keys, and then having her accept them. [...] It's a bonding moment – as demented as it is. She just rammed a cop car, smashed the window, and dragged him out, but [...] he's realizing, 'It's working. Whatever I'm doing, my parenting is working.'"

He also revealed that there was an interesting Season 1 "bookend" moment that some fans may have missed. "There's a fun little tidbit at the very beginning, in the first episode, when he's got the idea to get a boat," Theroux said. "What I love about it is that he's actually made good on his promise. It's a hugely club-footed version of his promise, but he's said, 'We're going to Mexico. We're going to get a boat. No one is going to find us – you don't get any free-er than a boat.' And in the background of that scene, where I'm pitching Margot on getting a trawler, you can hear 'Kokomo' playing on the radio in the background, which is also the song that we go out on. So there's that bookend, as well." New episodes of The Mosquito Coast stream Fridays on Apple TV+.