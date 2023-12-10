'The Little Drummer Boy' Streaming Home for Christmas 2023 Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

'The Little Drummer Boy' has been a holiday staple since its 1968 premiere.

Rankin/Bass Productions' Christmas programs are a special part of the Christmas season for many. Stop-motion specials like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, A Year Without a Santa Claus and Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town unlock nostalgia for lots of people who've watched them on TV for decades. One of those Rankin/Bass Christmas specials, The Little Drummer Boy, officially has a streaming home for 2023.

The 25-minute special, which follows a small boy and his journey to the nativity of Jesus Christ, is now streaming on Peacock. (Click here for subscription info.) It's the only stop-motion Rankin/Bass special made available on the Comcast-owned platform. (Its sequel, The Little Drummer Boy, Book II, is available on AMC+.)

Jules Bass and Arthur Rankin Jr. directed the special from a script by Romeo Muller. It is based on the 1941 song "The Little Drummer Boy" by Katherine Davis and Jack Halloran. The cast includes Greer Garson, Jose Ferrer, Paul Frees, June Foray and The Vienna Boys' Choir. Teddy Eccles voices Aaron, the titular drummer boy.

The Little Drummer Boy isn't airing on broadcast TV this year; it's only airing on Freeform once, which requires a cable subscription. So watching on Peacock is likely your best bet if you have a reliable internet connection.

(Photo: Rankin/Bass Productions / Peacock)

If you want to buy a copy of the special to watch each year, Amazon has the special available digitally and on DVD and Blu-ray.