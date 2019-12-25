‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’ Airs Tonight on ABC, and Viewers Can’t Wait

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, and fans are ready to feel the Christmas spirit. The classic film is set to air Dec. 24 on ABC, and has fans on Facebook celebrating one of their favorites airing on the special holiday. The 1970 stop motion Christmas television special stars Fred Astaire as the narrator S.D. Kluger, Mickey Rooney as Kris Kringle/Santa Claus, Keenan Wynn as the Winter Warlock, and Paul Frees in various roles.

The movie follows the story of how Santa Claus and several of traditions related to him first began.

ABC shared a promo for the iconic Christmas special ahead of its airing tonight. The clip was a hit for fans on Facebook, who commented on the post with their love for the classic.

It’s almost time! Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town tonight at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/VopdMwn7Cc — ABC (@ABCNetwork) December 24, 2019

” I am excited to watch this to, I love Christmas movies, I am watching Arthur Christmas right now and then the Santa Claus is next,” one fan shared.

“Excited to watch this!! I wish ABC would put on more Christmas shows like Garfield Christmas and the tiny tree and shows that were on when I was little,” another fan wrote, suggesting additions to the network’s holiday lineup.

“My family would sing this to my daughter when she was a baby to get her to walk [red heart emoji],” another user commented, referring to the classic Holiday song that inspired the special.

“All time classic. Kids today wouldn’t appreciate it unless parents turn off all the gadgets the use nowadays and expose them to this. Develops a better appreciation of the meaning ‘Tis the Season,” a Twitter user wrote, showing the video.

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town was originally telecast December 13, 1970 by ABC and continues to air every year on the network, as well as on sibling network Freeform.

ABC has cut two key songs and cut some of the songs in half since its release. ABC Family/Freeform has also cut several scenes in past broadcasts that may be traumatizing to younger viewers, like Kris climbing, and leaping to escape, claiming they want to discourage young viewers from attempting dangerous stunts.

The network also previously cut Winter Warlock knowing Kris will return, and telling him he will never escape, including the scene where the Burgermeister torches the seized toys in from of the children of Sombertown.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town is airing 8 p.m. ET on ABC.