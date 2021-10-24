Canceled Netflix Show Continuing With New Movie

It appears that The Last Kingdom won’t be ending after all — at least not completely. Netflix’s medieval hit was set to conclude with the release of Season 5 sometime in 2022. However, on Saturday, it was revealed that a movie spinoff of the show is in the works. Minds behind the series appeared at London MCM Comic Con, and announced the movie, entitled Seven Kings Must Die, would go into production in 2022. No release window was set, but fans can watch Season 5 knowing that Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) and company will have at least one more outing.

Per Deadline, the flick will film in Budapest with a cast of Last Kingdom stars mixed with newcomers. It’s set to run two hours in length with Ed Bazalgette directing. Bazalgette helmed six The Last Kingdom episodes, in addition to working on The Witcher, Doctor Who and Poldark. Interestingly enough, producers and cast members are reiterating that Season 5 “fully concludes” The Last Kingdom’s saga, but this is just one extra story they wanted to produce. Producer Nigel Marchant said, “There was always one more story that we wanted to tell.”

https://twitter.com/TheLastKingdom/status/1452233801917206533?s=20

“It’s been such a privilege to tell Uhtred’s story for five seasons,” Dreymon said. “I’m so grateful to our fans. They have been immensely loyal to The Last Kingdom and thanks to their support, the team is getting together for another round.”

Martha Hillier, who wrote a majority of Season 4, will write (and executive produce) the Netflix movie, which will be produced by NBCUniversal International Studios’ Carnival Films. In addition to Marchant, Gareth Neame and Mat Chaplin are producing. Dreymon is also an executive producer, and NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle, of course, distribution.

The Last Kingdom is based on The Saxon Stories, a series of novels by Bernard Cornwell. While the program aired on BBC Two for Season 1 and 2, Netflix picked up the series starting with Season 3. Thirty-six episodes have been produced thus far. The show has featured a large amount of stars in addition to Dreymon. Over the years, stars that have appeared include Emily Cox, David Dawson, Tobias Santelmann, Joseph Millson and Mark Rowley.