'The Hollow' Fans Flip After Netflix Cancels Beloved Series

Netflix seemingly pulled the plug on the Canadian animated series The Hollow on Monday, and fans are not OK. The Hollow, which aired its second season in May, follows three teenagers (voiced by Adrian Petriw, Ashleigh Ball and Connor Parnall) after they awaken in a mysterious land with no clue how they got there. They gain superpower-like abilities and encounter strange creatures as they try to figure out exactly what is happening to them.

The show's Twitter account teased that the show was canned, posting a video teaser with the Alfred Tennyson quote "Let us sear and oath, and keep it an equal mid; In the hollow Lotos land to live and lie reclined On the hills like Gods together, careless of mankind." After that text was displayed, the phrase "Game Over" appeared. This apparent cancellation infuriated fans of the Slappy Happy Cartoons production, which has garnered a cult following online. Scroll through to read some of the disappointed reactions from fans.