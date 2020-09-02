'The Hollow' Fans Flip After Netflix Cancels Beloved Series
Netflix seemingly pulled the plug on the Canadian animated series The Hollow on Monday, and fans are not OK. The Hollow, which aired its second season in May, follows three teenagers (voiced by Adrian Petriw, Ashleigh Ball and Connor Parnall) after they awaken in a mysterious land with no clue how they got there. They gain superpower-like abilities and encounter strange creatures as they try to figure out exactly what is happening to them.
The show's Twitter account teased that the show was canned, posting a video teaser with the Alfred Tennyson quote "Let us sear and oath, and keep it an equal mid; In the hollow Lotos land to live and lie reclined On the hills like Gods together, careless of mankind." After that text was displayed, the phrase "Game Over" appeared. This apparent cancellation infuriated fans of the Slappy Happy Cartoons production, which has garnered a cult following online. Scroll through to read some of the disappointed reactions from fans.
the hollow was better than half of the cartoons on netflix and it got cancelled... and, they did this for what? #savethehollow pic.twitter.com/mUUcVV9fHq— the owl house SPOILERS (@totallynottoh) September 1, 2020
This show means so much to me! As a biracial person and a bisexual it was amazing to see this representation. This was an amazing story and I hope it’s not the end of it forever.— 🌹Lu🌹 (@bakedfishman) September 1, 2020
Guys please don’t tell me it’s over, this is the only show I’ve ever been this invested in. Y’all are the reason I want to get into animation again, and if this goodbye then Thank you.— reese 🪐 (@reese2103) August 31, 2020
Please tell me this is not the confirmation of the end of the hollow 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SGRDwMNSnC— Spidey 🕷️ (@Spidermonument) August 31, 2020
THE HOLLOW GOT CANCELLED ARE YOU KIDDING ME— certified liliphobe / boog (@deadmxm) August 31, 2020
⚠️fans of #theHollow⚠️
if you want your voices heard about getting a third reason go to https://t.co/WCzu6J0Gnz under Contact Us➡️Request a TV Show and write The Hollow season 3 and send. in numbers it has a better chance!— ¯\_→ō⌄ö←_/¯ #SaveTheHollow (@disheartenedboi) August 31, 2020
netflix cancelled The Hollow? fuck that #savethehollow pic.twitter.com/jN3coiDXlU— the owl house SPOILERS (@totallynottoh) August 31, 2020
the hollow just got cancelled, glitch techs is on the verge of being cancelled, i really hate it here /srs— katie ✿ shauna day !!! (@zymbits) August 31, 2020
oomfs i highly recommend checking out “the hollow” on netflix!! its great rep, a majority of the cast are poc, plus a main character is canonically gay :D its a really interesting story and the lore is really cool. its short, just two seasons, ten episodes each! #savethehollow pic.twitter.com/umES8lbzH8— sara ☂︎︎ (@uhohbabey) August 31, 2020