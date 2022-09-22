'The Good Fight' Season 6: Diane Gives up 'Doomscrolling' in Exclusive Paramount+ Clip

The Good Fight is debuting a brand new episode this week, and it will find Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) taking back her "focus" by relinquishing control. In an exclusive clip from Season 6, Episode 3 — titled "The End of Football" — Diane tells Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele) that she wants "no news, no Twitter, no Facebook" on her computer, only email. Marissa askes, "How are you gonna keep track of these protests?" Diane replies, "I guess you'll tell me if anything life-threatening happens." Marissa notes that Diane seems "happier than usual," which Diane says is because she'd "decided to focus on the good things in life, and ignore the things I can't control." She then hands over her cell phone, swearing off "doomscrolling."

Marissa, certain that Diane won't be able to keep up her new way of life, bets that her boss will be "begging" for her phone back with "12 hours." Diane fires back with a confident, "Nope!" Fans can see the complete clip below. In a synopsis of the episode, Paramount+ states: "The upcoming sixth and final season of The Good Fight has Diane feeling like she's going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war."

Previously, Pop Culture had a chance to speak with The Good Fight creators Michelle and Robert King about the sixth and final season of Paramount+'s legal drama. During the conversation, the pair explained that this season has an added element of violence, but only in as much as is relevant to social unrest and mass protesting. "I think we always knew this year was going to be about ... the sense that there's a coming civil war, just because it seems to be in the news, even with the search of Mar-a-Lago," Robert King explained. "There's a lot of fighting about whether the enemies are the FBI, the CIA, the government. There is this split, and we thought, 'How interesting or how fascinating to do a show about people still trying to do their jobs as the world seems to be crumbling around them.'"

"This year there's much more violence because we want to see how that would work with our characters," Robert went on to say. He also explained that the new season is "very different" than Season 5, "because each season wanted to be another chapter in a book that was very different in scope and in feel, in tone." He added, "And I think the tone this year is still comic but has a little bit more action in it if that makes sense." The Good Fight Season 6 debuts new episodes each Thursday, only on Paramount+.