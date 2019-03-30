‘The Dirt’: Netflix Viewers Grossed out by Ozzy Osbourne Scene in Motley Crue Biopic

Netflix’s new biopic of Motley Crue, The Dirt, has viewers horrified by a scene featuring Ozzy Osbourne.

The Dirt tells the story of Motley Crue’s rise to fame, alongside tales of debauchery and antics on the road. It also includes one disgusting story about Osbourne — played by Tony Cavalero — in which he licks a puddle of his own urine.

Cavalero’s appearance in the film is brief, but it may have left one of the biggest impressions of the whole movie. The Black Sabbath frontman turns up on Motley Crue’s 1984 world tour, where they co-headlined. The scene in question took place during a stop in Florida.

Osbourne joins the band at a pool wearing a ruffled yellow dress that he had stolen from an elderly woman. He gave a short monologue about being a rockstar, then knelt down on the ground and snorted a line of ants from the pavement through a straw.

Things only got worse from there, as Osborne urinated on the ground and then bent down to drink it, horrifying the other guests at the hotel. Their reaction was nothing compared to the response of viewers, who flooded social media with their distaste.

“This Ozzy Osbourne scene is beyond nasty,” one person tweeted.

“The Motley Crue biopic was exactly what I was expecting,” wrote another. “A (very small and entertaining) notch above lifetime movie quality. That Ozzy scene was… Something.”

“Almost threw up during the Ozzy pool scene on #TheDirt,” added a third person.

Outside of that stand-out scene, the reaction to The Dirt has been pretty Luke warm. The movie has a 43% rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, though it has a much more favorable 85% score among audiences.



The Dirt is based on a 2001 biography of Motley Crue titled The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band. Many critics, including Rolling Stone‘s David Fear, agreed that the story was easier to relate to on the page than on the screen in this case.

Fear added that The Dirt was made “partially because of the book’s status as a Bible of hair-metal hedonism, partially because no one dedicated to getting this made really gave a flying fuck about reading the sociocultural room and partially because Crue’s fanbase have wanted their own Bohemian Rhapsody-style mythmaking for ages.”

The Dirt premiered on Netflix on March 22. It is streaming now.