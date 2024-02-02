'The Crown' Star Admits to Spending 'Two Days in Bed' After Reading Season 6 Reviews

The weight of the crown certainly weighed heavy on Dominic West. The actor, who portrayed Prince Charles in The Crown Seasons 5 and 6, the lowest-rated seasons both in terms of critics and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, said he "spent two days in bed" after reading the reviews for the final season of the hit Netflix original series about the British royal family.

West opened up about the show during a recent discussion on BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday. Asked about the negative reviews of Season 6, which drew some backlash and confusion over scenes involving Charles and Princess Diana's "ghost," West admitted that he was concerned not just about the royal family's reaction to the show, but also about critics and regular viewers. The actor told the outlet, according to Deadline, "All reactions worry me. You know, I read all the reviews and I spent two days in bed," adding, "So yes, I'm a sensitive soul. I worry about what people think."

(Photo: Keith Bernstein/Netflix)

Debuting on Netflix in November, with the final episodes dropping in December, The Crown Season 6 became the show's lowest-rated season. The season holds an 84% audience score and a 54% critics score, with a critics consensus reading, "Elizabeth Debicki's haunting portrayal does right by the Princess of Wales, but The Crown's final season often feels like a reign extended past its prime." Hayden Mears wrote for IGN Movies, "The Crown's sixth and final season coasts on the prowess of its cast, leaning so hard into its leads' strengths that it often neglects to make its other elements interesting." Meanwhile, the Chicago Sun-Times' Richard Roper wrote that "weird depictions of Diana tarnish the final episodes of The Crown."

West, who succeeded Josh O'Connor in the role of Charles and received a Golden Globe Award nomination for his performance, said he was initially "reluctant to take" on the role of Charles, though he added that "you don't turn down a Peter Morgan script very easily." He said, "I loved being on it. I loved wearing the clothes. I loved driving the cars and I loved having people bow to me. It's an absolutely wonderful feeling." The actor, who is promoting his new UK theatre production of Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge, added that "it's such a relief now to go back to theatre and not have to talk about the monarchy anymore."