'The Crown' Star Dominic West Details His Falling out With Prince Harry

The Crown star Dominic West and Prince Harry once hiked through the Arctic together, but it seems their friendship later suffered a falling out. Back in 2013, the pair participated in the Walking With the Wounded challenge, joining a larger group for a lengthy trek along the Langjökull Glacier in Iceland. Now, West has revealed that the two don't speak, and the aftermath of the expedition may be the reason.

West — who plays Harry's father, King Charles, in The Crown — spoke with Times Radio in a recent interview and was asked if he ever reached out Harry after the adventure, to which he replied, "No." West went on to say, "I said too much in a press conference and so we didn't speak after that." Elaborating slightly, West said, "I think I was asked what we did to celebrate when we got there, and probably said something too much."

E! News noted that in previous comments — per ABC News — West shared a few more specifics about the end of their Icelandic trek. "Most of us, Harry included, just went on a two-day bender," West said, "with the Icelandic truck drivers who had brought some lethal home brew with them." He also reportedly made a comment about himself and Harry using the prosthetic legs of fellow hiker Duncan Slater to drink champagne.

While his falling out with West seems to have happened years before, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have suffered many challenging situations with family and friends over the past few years, since exiting their royal duties.Harry and his brother Prince William have been somewhat estranged for a while now, and the chances of reconciliation between the two brothers are reportedly worse than ever. A source toled The Daily Beast that William and Kate have "zero interest" in being around Harry and Meghan.

The source claims that Kate had "no idea" she was one of the Royals accused of making racist comments about Archie, and is "as shocked as everyone else" about the developments. "It has been clear for a long time to anyone who knows them that they don't want to see Harry and Meghan. Now we know why. They will have zero interest in ever seeing them again." Furthermore, it was previously revealed that the couple is not invited to the wedding of Harry's close friend Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, due to complex family circumstances.