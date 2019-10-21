‘The Crown’: Netflix Accidentally Posts Full Season 3 Trailer

Just weeks ahead of its premiere, Netflix accidentally debuted the first full-length trailer for The Crown Season 3. The royal mistake came late Sunday by way of Netflix Japan’s YouTube account, which posted the two-minute long trailer at around 10 p.m. local time, according to Mertro, giving fans their best look yet at Olivia Colman in the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II. The trailer, featuring Japanese subtitles, was removed shortly after it was uploaded, though it has since made its way to Twitter.

“On days like today, ask yourself, ‘In the time I’ve been on the throne, what have I actually achieved?’” the Queen is heard saying the clip as she prepares for her Silver Jubilee in 1977, a rendition of Bob Dylan’s “These Times Are A-Changin’” playing in the background.

“This country was still great when I came to the throne,” she is heard saying. “All that’s happened on my watch is that the place has fallen apart.”

Later in the clip, amid news that “our country’s bankrupt, our national security is in tatters,” relationships among those in the royal family begin to sour, and Prince Charles is seen struggling with his commitments as the heir to the throne and falling in love with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Filmed concurrently with Season 4, Season 3 of the award-winning drama will jump forward to a new era of the Queen’s reign, spanning 1964 to 1977, marking a number of major events for the Royal Family, including the birth of Prince Edward as well as Charles’ coronation as the Prince of Wales.

Leading the cast when the season premieres on Nov. 17, nearly two years after the Season 2 premiere, Colman will take over the role of the Queen from Claire Foy, Tobias Menzies (Outlander) will portray Prince Philip, Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) will take on the role of Lord Snowdon, and Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret. Prince Charles will be portrayed by Josh O’Connor and Marion Bailey (Allied) plays the Queen Mother. Meanwhile, Camilla Parker Bowles will be portrayed by Call the Midwife‘s Emerald Fennell.

Initially premiering on the streamer in 2016, The Crown is set to tell the story of Queen Elizabeth’s reign over the course of six seasons, all containing 10 hour-long episodes. Given that each season spans a different period of time, new actors and actresses are cast every two seasons.

The first two seasons of The Crown are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 17. Season 4, which is rumored to take place in the ’80s, does not yet have a premiere date.