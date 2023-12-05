'The Buccaneers': The Brightlingseas Host New Year's Eve Party (Exclusive Clip)

The penultimate episode of The Buccaneers features everyone celebrating the new year. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that shows everyone attending the New Year's Eve party hosted by the Brightlingseas. In the clip, Conchita (Alisha Boe), Mabel (Josie Totah) and Lizzy (Aubri) talk about the party, while Nan (Kristine Froseth) is alone while looking at everyone. In the previous episode, Nan publicly admits her illegitimacy as Patti (Christian Hendricks) is not her biological mother.

The Buccaneers premiered on Apple TV+ on Nov. 8 and is based on the unfinished novel by Edith Wharton. She died before finishing the novel, but it was published posthumously in 1938. Katherine Jakeways created the show and revealed that female friendships are the "heart of the show."

"And there are lots of romances in the show and lots of love stories but the absolute central love story and the one that's the kind of touchstone of the entire show in the entire season is the love story between these five girls who, although they mess up and make mistakes and have rivalries and don't always treat each other well," Jakeways told PopCulture. "As all female friends know, that's a realistic depiction of female friendship. But the bottom line is they absolutely always have each other's backs and will always look out for each other and put each other above romantic love."

Jakeways also talked about how the show has a modern feel despite the story taking place in the 1870s. "I think fans of period drama will, I hope, be drawn to it anyway because it's such a sort of sumptuous example of all their elements of period drama that we've come to love," she said. "The locations are beautiful and the costumes are fantastic and it's kind of a gorgeous young cast and gorgeous older cast as well who are sort of playing out these stories and these romances."

"But I also hope that people who are a bit less traditional fans of period drama will find loads to enjoy about it. We hope that the experience of watching it is very similar in a lot of ways to watching a contemporary drama in terms of the fact that the characters are relating to each other and behaving around each other the way people in 2023 do more than a typical period drama. The penultimate episode of The Buccaneers premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 6, on Apple TV+.