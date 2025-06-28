‘The Bear’ and 5 Other Shows Taking Over Hulu This Weekend

One of the greatest shows in all of TV is officially back with a new season, and it’s taking over the Hulu title chart. Elsewhere, lots of people are checking into the Love Island villa for its latest episodes

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (June 28, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

6. Nine Perfect Strangers

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Promised total transformation, nine very different people arrive at Tranquillum House, a secluded retreat run by the mysterious wellness guru Masha.”

5. Love Island (U.K.)

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.”

4. MasterChef

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.”

3. Gordon Ramsey’s Secret Service

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Gordon Ramsay trades his signature chef knives for a state-of-the-art surveillance vehicle and cutting-edge spyware in Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service. Chef Ramsay, with the help of a secret source on the inside, gathers raw, unfiltered evidence and gets a view of the major issues facing each restaurant. The insider not only remains a secret to the staff, but also helps Ramsay infiltrate the restaurant after-hours for a dramatic nighttime black light kitchen investigation that reveals more filth and grossness than ever before. By the time Ramsay reveals his identity, it will be too late for staff to cover up their culinary crimes. Gordon Ramsay takes drastic measures to transform not only the restaurant but also the staff, because Gordon knows he can upgrade the menu and renovate the restaurant, but the most important change has to come from the people. Are the restaurant and staff willing to accept Gordon’s mission, or are they too far gone to be saved?”

2. General Hospital

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city’s business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.”

1. The Bear

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The Bear is about food, family and the insanity of the grind. It’s a losing battle every day in the restaurant business, and as Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, they do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence propels them to new levels and stresses the bonds that hold the restaurant together.”