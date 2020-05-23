'Terrace House' Fans in Shock Over Hana Kimura's Death

Fans across the world are reeling over the news that professional wrestler and Terrace House star Hana Kimura has passed away. On Friday, it was reported that Kimura, who appeared on the latest season of the Netflix series, had died at the age of 22. Understandably, this news has come as a great shock to fans, who have taken to Twitter in order to issue their tributes to the late reality star.

Kimura appeared on the most recent season of the Netflix series, Terrace House: Tokyo. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, production on the season was halted. Prior to appearing on the reality show, Kimura worked as a professional wrestler, earning titles ever since she made her debut in 2016 during Wrestle-1. As of right now, the exact cause of death for Kimura is not immediately clear. However, shortly before it was reported that she had passed, individuals took notice of a series of alarming tweets (that have since been deleted) that the Terrace House star posted that appeared to indicate that she was struggling after dealing with hatred from users online. She wrote, "Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn’t deny that I was hurt. I’m dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I’m weak, I’m sorry. I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye."

Considering this heartbreaking news, it's no surprise that fans have flocked to social media in order to express their own sorrows over the loss. Many users on Twitter have not only paid tribute to Kimura, but have spoken out against cyberbullying, a topic that the late reality star touched upon in her last tweets.