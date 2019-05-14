‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 8 Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed

Teen Mom OG will be back for its eighth season (but 10th year) next month, and on Monday MTV dropped a sentimental trailer celebrating the milestone season.

The trailer featured old clips full of memories from the past seasons nine years, starting with footage of Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout when they started out on 16 and Pregnant.

“For 10 years you’ve watched their triumphs and their struggles. On Monday, June 10 their journey gets bigger,” the teaser reads. “Celebrate 10 years of love, strength, hope and family because this is the season of family 10 years in the making.”

“You have to be strong to be on this show for so long,” Portwood says.

The clip teases new footage as well, with Bookout expressing anger she feels toward her ex Ryan Edwards, who was recently arrested again.

“The anger that’s still there, it’s not about me. It’s about Bentley,” she said, referencing their 10-year-old son who has tears in his eyes in one shot.

Edwards was arrested in January 2019 for theft of services and possession of heroin after he skipped out on a bar tab while on probation for a previous conviction for simple possession after authorities found heroin in his vehicle. He was booked at a Tennessee jail from the time of his January arrest until April 15.

Even before Edwards’ extensive legal and drug troubles, his relationship with Bookout during her pregnancy with Bentley was showcased on the first season of Teen Mom. The former couple eventually split, but their struggles over raising Bentley were also documented on the popular series.

The upcoming season will also feature Portwood and Lowell’s ups and downs as they navigate motherhood.

The new season will be without Bristol Palin, who signed on for the show’s seventh season last year following Farrah Abraham’s departure, but announced her exit earlier this year.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she said in a statement in April. “[Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

The daughter of former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin made it clear she harbors no ill will for her former co-stars, Lowell, Portwood, Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd, concluding that “I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!”

Season 8 of Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV on June 10.