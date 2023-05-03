'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Keeley Becomes Unwanted Target in Episode 8





Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 8 spoilers ahead. Episode 8 of Ted Lasso Season 3 was a tough one for fans of Keeley (Juno Temple). Things have been going well for her throughout the season as she has her own PR firm and is now dating a venture capitalist named Jack (Jodi Balfour). But a video from her past leaks online which leaves her devastated.

Jodi reassures Keeley that everything will be fine and she'll take care of it. But her way of taking care of the situation is to have one of her lawyers write a statement saying that Keeley is the one the blame for the leak and she never should have posted the video. After speaking to Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), Keeley decides not to say the statement. She tells Jack, which leads to a big fight and Jack ends up leaving as she seemingly doesn't want to be someone that posts revealing videos of herself for the world to see and not apologize for it. But even before Keeley tells Jack she's not going to say the statement, Jack shows signs that she's not ready to make the relationship jump with Keeley as she introduces her as her "friend" while out in public and doesn't want to bring her to a polo event.

As Keeley deals with her issues with the video and Jack, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) welcomes his son Henry back to the UK. However, Henry is not alone this time as he's with his mother Michelle (also Ted's ex-wife) and her boyfriend Jake (or Dr. Jacob). Michelle (Andrea Anders) tells Ted that she and Jake are not staying in the UK with Henry because they are going to Paris. Ted is surprised and worried because he believes Jake is going to propose to her. He asks the Diamond Dogs (Coach Beard, Higgins, Roy Kent and Trent Crimm) for their advice, and they all say that it's not likely that Jake is going to pop the question to Michelle just because they are going to Paris. Ted is relieved for only a few minutes before asking Rebecca to hire a private investigator to check up on the couple. Rebecca agrees to do it but later tells Ted that he can't be worried about Michelle because their relationship is in the past. She then tells Ted he needs to focus on his relationship with his son.

When Michelle and Jake get back from Paris, there's no indication they got engaged. And as Michelle, Henry, and Jake leave, Ted notices something is off as Henry avoids a fist-bump from Jake, and Michelle has a strange exchange with her not-fiancé. One other thing is Michelle and Ted seem to still have chemistry, so maybe all is not lost with them.

Nate (Nick Mohammed) seems to have a girlfriend. We see him in bed with Jade (Edyta Budnik) which confirms the date they went on back in the last episode went well. There's no drama with them in the episode, but at first, Nate wasn't sure where they stood since she did not put a label on their relationship. Nate even puts together his West Ham version of Diamond Dogs (called Lovehounds) but that goes south in a hurry. At the end of the episode, Jade does call Nate her boyfriend, which makes Nate happy, despite feeling the pressure of being the manager of a top soccer club.

And when it comes to the AFC Richmond players, they have won their last four matches. But when they learned the news of Keeley being a victim of a video leak, Isaac (Kola Bokinni) wants his teammates to delete their photos/videos from their phones. Colin (Billy Harris) goes on his own to delete his photos, but Isaac takes his phone thinking he's not obeying his orders. But when Isaac sees what's on Colin's phone, he learns his secret and walks away.

