'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Ted Lasso Makes Bold Move That Angers AFC Richmond in Episode 2

✖

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 2 spoilers ahead.] In the second episode of Ted Lasso Season 2, AFC Richmond brings back a star player who is not well-liked by the team. Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) returns to his former team after leaving Manchester City to do a reality show Lust Conquers All. Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) made the move to add Jamie despite the team not supporting the decision.

The process of Jamie returning to AFC Richmond started when the troubled soccer star met Ted at a bar and asked him to return. Jamie told Ted that he needed Richmond after Manchester City decided not to bring him back. Ted told Jamie that he didn't think it would be a good idea due to the bridges he burned with his teammates. However, a group of fans took a photo of Jamie and Ted talking, leading to AFC Richmond players seeing it on Twitter and getting angry at their coach.

The player that was the angriest was Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) as he yelled at Ted and stormed off the pitch during practice. Ted told Sam that Jamie wasn't bringing back Jamie, leading to Sam apologizing to Ted for his outburst. But after talking to Sam, Ted decided to reconsider his decision and give Jamie another chance. One of the things Ted asked Jamie when talking to him was why he decided to do the reality show. Jamie told him that he wanted to make his dad angry as they don't have the best relationship. Ted teased details about his father, and after talking to Sam about his dad, Ted made the decision to bring Jamie back.

Before that, Ted spoke to Diamond Dog members Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) Nate (Nick Mohammed) and Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift) Beard and Nate voted not to bring back Nate while Higgins voted yes. Ultimately, Ted made the call, and at the end of the episode, Jamie is seen running onto the pitch while everyone is staring at him.

Jamie was not the best teammate during his first run with the team. But he does look more humble after being eliminated from the show and Manchester City showing him the door. And while the players didn't want him back, AFC Richmond needs a player like Jamie as they have yet to win a match this season. We'll see if Jamie has turned things around or if he is still the guy fans love to hate.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV+, and a new episode will air each week. All episodes of Season 1 are also currently streaming and PopCulture readers can get a free three-month trial subscription here.