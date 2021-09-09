‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: Sharon Expresses Frustration With Ted in Episode 8 Sneak Peek

The upcoming episode of Ted Lasso shows Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles) expressing her frustration with Ted (Jason Sudeikis) as he refuses to open up during their sessions. Sharon is seen talking to her therapist Bridget and telling her about the AFC Richmond coach. Bridget tells Sharon that she and Ted are a lot alike in the sense that they deflect a conversation anytime they feel vulnerable. Bridget then tells Sharon that the only way for Ted to open up is for her to let her guard down and meet him halfway.

Despite Sharon not being happy with her talks with Ted, she has made progress with him. When Season 2 started, Ted didn’t want to have anything to do with a sports psychologist due to his history with therapists. But once he had a panic attack during a recent match, Ted decided to make an appointment with Sharon. It will be interesting to see if Ted and Sharon open up to each other.

Over the summer, PopCulture.com caught up with Niles who is new to the series. She revealed how she prepared for the role of Sharon. “I watched the Michael Jordan documentary,” Niles said to PopCulture, mentioning she watched The Last Dance before she auditioned for Ted Lasso. “I was quite fascinated by the way the players were. To me, it was like Shakespeare, because you got to see how they played, their characters, what was going on, something about their personalities, what limited them and what they actually might have needed in terms of communication. It was just really interesting to watch that.”

With Niles being one of the new cast members, she admitted to being a little nervous when she started filming Season 2. “It was wonderful, but you can’t help feeling like a little bit sick in the throat. Like, oh, it’s the first day of school,” Niles stated. “Am I going to be good enough? Was it the right decision to pick me? You get all those kinds of thoughts and you just put them aside. But Jason was… he gave me loads of information, his ideas about the character. He was really supportive, as was a lot of the writing team always checking in with us, and it was just a joy. It was so funny to be on that set and work with those people? I was thrilled.”

Episode 8 of Ted Lasso Season 2 begins streaming on Apple TV+ Friday. After that, there will be four more episodes before the second season of Ted Lasso comes to an end. The series has been renewed for a third season.