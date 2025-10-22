Taraji P. Henson Lands Big Netflix Deal

Taraji P. Henson will be doing more projects at Netflix.

According to Deadline, the Golden Globe winner has signed a two-picture deal with the streaming giant.

The deal means that Henson will be starring in two upcoming films at Netflix, marking her latest collaboration with the streamer. She most recently starred in Straw in June, which was her first lead role in a Netflix original. The film spent five weeks on the Global Top 10 Movies (English) and brought in 106.3 million viewers, so it’s not surprising that Netflix would want to extend its partnership with Henson.

Straw. Taraji P. Henson as Janiyah Wiltkinson in Straw. Cr. Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix ©2025

Directed by Tyler Perry, Straw also stars Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Glynn Turman, and Sinbad. Per Netflix, in the film, “A single mother’s world unravels in chaos as her day goes from bad to worse to catastrophic as she struggles to care for her ill daughter. Pushed to the brink by a world that seems indifferent to her existence, she’s forced to confront impossible choices in a society that offers her no safety net.”

“Partnering with Netflix on this two-picture deal is an exciting new chapter for me,” Henson said in a statement. “I’ve always believed that storytelling has the ability to inspire, heal, and celebrate our shared humanity. With a partner like Netflix, I have the opportunity to do that on a global stage. I’m grateful for their trust in me as we start this new journey together.”

As of now, details surrounding the two films have not been announced, and it might still be a while until anything happens. She will serve as a producer on each project under her production banner TPH Entertainment. The Empire actress has multiple projects in the works, including the crime drama Force and the TV movie The World of Stephanie St Clair, among others. But more information on those should be announced in the coming months.

Along with Straw, Henson can most recently be heard as the narrator in the short Escape Room and the podcast series Stranded. She also starred in the miniseries Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist in 2024, alongside Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, and Terence Howard, among others. Henson is certainly remaining busy, and with at least two more films on the way, there will be much more to look forward to for Taraji P. Henson. But for now, fans can watch her latest film, Straw, now on Netflix.