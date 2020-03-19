All the Streaming Services Offering Free 30-Day Trials Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

With social distancing in full effect, many people are stuck at home with a whole lot of time on their hands or small children to entertain.

One quarantine-friendly activity to turn to is binge-watching, and if you’re not already subscribed to any number of streaming services, several are offering extended free trials to help get you through the coronavirus pandemic all snuggled up on the couch, with or without any other people you’re currently spending lots of time with.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to see which services are extending their free trial period to 30 days.

Acorn TV

Acorn TV‘s free trial period is usually on week, but it’s currently offering a 30-day free trial to customers who use the code FREE30 upon signup. The service is available in several countries and specializes in programming from the U.K. After the free trial, Acorn TV costs $6 per month or $60 a year.

Shudder

Scare aficionados will love Shudder, which is a horror-centric streaming service that is available in the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland. It’s extending its free trial period to 30 days for users who use the code SHUTIN and then costs around $5/month.

Sling TV

Sling TV is currently offering thousands of hours of programming for free due to the coronavirus, including access to ABC News Live as well as numerous shows and movies. Current subscribers can access the free content without changing their subscriptions.

Sundance Now

Sundance Now, which is owned by AMC Networks, is also extending its usual 7-day trial period to 30 days if you sign up with the code SUNDANCENOW30. The service features dramas, miniseries and documentaries and costs $7 per month or $5 per month with a yearly subscription.

UMC

UMC, or Urban Movie Channel, is dedicated to black TV and film and is also currently available with an extended 30-day free trial. New subscribers can use the code UMCFREE30 to access the platform, which is normally $4.99/month.

​

Streaming services that normally offer free 30-day trials include Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and major streamers CBS All Access, Disney+, Hulu and HBO GO all offer seven-day free trials.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock